Fit, healthy, 33, reports falling ill with coronavirus

ROME (AP) – Andrea Napoli did not fit the usual profile of a coronavirus patient.

At 33, he was in perfect health, with no history of respiratory illness. And he was in top physical shape, thanks to regular workouts, including water polo training.

Still, Napoli, a lawyer in Rome, developed a cough and fever less than a week after Italy's prime minister blocked the entire nation, including the capital that had continued life as usual while the virus was unleashed in the north. Until that day, Napoli continued its routine of work, jogging and swimming.

He received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 three days later.

Initially, Napoli was told to quarantine at home with the warning that her condition could suddenly deteriorate, and so it was. The next day, he was hospitalized in intensive care, with x-rays confirming that he had developed pneumonia.

"Unfortunately, you have to live these things to fully understand them," Napoli said in a Skype interview. "I am 33 years old, in good health and suddenly found myself in less than a day and a half in intensive care."

He spent the next nine days breathing with an oxygen mask. During two days in intensive care, three patients in her ward died. He recalled that the doctors were breathless as they pushed the equipment, dressed in protective masks, suits and gloves, and exhausted from the long hours and tension.

‘’ What I saw was much, much pain. It was very difficult, "Napoli said.‘ ’I heard screaming from the other rooms. The constant cough from the other rooms."

After another week in a COVID-19 room, he was transferred Friday to a hotel for patients recovering from the virus, where a doctor checks him twice a day. You are still unable to breathe properly and the oxygen levels in your blood have not yet returned to normal.

"I get tired very easily," he said. Si ’If I just go from the bathroom to the bed, I will be out of breath. My muscles ached because I was actually in bed for nine days, with no chance of moving. So it wasn't very simple. "

Napoli's first concern when the virus hit Italy was for his parents, in their 60s, never for himself. With two weeks of quarantine still ahead, he is looking forward to the day when he can go for a walk with them, something that is not yet allowed under Italy's strict containment measures.

On Sunday, authorities expressed cautious optimism that the measures were having an impact two weeks later. The number of positive cases in the previous 24 hours increased by only 5.4%, to a total of 97,689. Significantly, the number of intensive care patients across the country increased by just 50, less than half the past few days, to 3,906, and the number of deaths is on a downward trend of about 10% per day since Friday, to 756 reported on Sunday. Italy still has the highest number of deaths of any country, now with 10,779.

"These are big changes, reflecting the fact that the health system is responding and the impact of the measures that have been implemented," Dr. Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist, said in a daily briefing by the protection agency. civil. "We are saving lives by staying home, maintaining social distance, traveling less, and closing schools."

