FDA approves Battelle process to decontaminate N95 face masks

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the limited use of a process that would clean up much-needed N95 protective face masks and allow for reuse, the agency said in a statement. Battelle, based in Columbus-Ohio, uses a "vapor phase hydrogen peroxide,quot; process to decontaminate masks used by healthcare providers and others to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Battelle says her critical care decontamination systems could decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day.

But the FDA is restricting the number of masks that Battelle can decontaminate with its process to 10,000 per day. From the FDA publication:

Battelle is authorized to decontaminate up to 10,000 compatible N95 respirators per day, according to data provided to the FDA. Battelle will provide weekly reports from the FDA, including data according to a test plan for the FDA-reviewed expansion, regarding decontamination of compatible N95 respirators, including any reduction in decontamination capacity

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine criticized the limit as "reckless," according to the Columbus Office. "Battelle's innovative technology has the ability to protect health professionals and first responders in Ohio and across the country, but in this time of crisis, the FDA has decided not to support those who risk their lives to save to others, "DeWine said in a statement. statement.

It was not immediately clear why the FDA had decided to restrict the number of masks that Battelle could decontaminate per day. We contact the agency for feedback and will update it if we receive a response.

N95 respirators are snug, disposable masks that can keep virus-laden drops away from the wearer's mouth and nose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that the effectiveness of masks "depends largely on proper fit and use."