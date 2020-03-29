Fauci predicts that 100,000 could die across the country; Surge hits California ICU units – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – A day after Governor Gavin Newsom revealed an increase in patients requiring ICU care in California, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that 100,000 to 200,000 could die from the coronavirus in the whole country.

Speaking about CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that between 100,000 and 200,000 could die during the next surge as people were urged on in New York's epicenter. and its surroundings. limit your journey to contain the spread of the virus.

The dire prediction came a day after the San Francisco Bay Area's deadliest day yet. Eight deaths were announced among coronavirus victims: 5 new deaths in Santa Clara County, 2 in Alameda County, and 1 in Contra Costa County.

As of Sunday morning, the Bay Area has had 1,779 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths. Santa Clara has been the most affected county with 591 cases and 25 deaths.

Fauci said that as of Sunday morning, the United States had about 125,000 infections and 2,200 deaths.

On Saturday, Newsom joined San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visiting a Bloom Energy storage facility in Sunnyvale that has been converted to a plant to renovate hundreds of fans.

Newsom made a surprising announcement when he met with journalists after the tour. The governor said the number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus increased by almost 40 percent from 746 people on Friday to 1,034 on Saturday.

He said the increase had helped double the number of patients reportedly admitted to ICU units overnight in hospitals across the state. But Newsom did not identify exactly how many of those patients were victims of coronavirus.

"I know there is a lot of proper attention to how many (confirmed cases) there are," Newsom said. "We consider those numbers less, more hospitalization and ICU numbers to drive our policy."

Newsom told reporters that of the 10,000 fans California needs, its staff has been able to get an additional 4,252. More is needed, the governor said, and while the state has a request for fans from the federal government, officials must do what they can to independently acquire them.

"We have our request and we are not waiting to see that it is carried out," he told reporters. "We are trying to reuse what we have, and we are trying to find in the private market in the rest of the world those that we can obtain."