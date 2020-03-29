Fans send Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice after their cute Instagram interaction

%MINIFYHTML99f24e257cfbf4d191c88a10a339604d11% %MINIFYHTML99f24e257cfbf4d191c88a10a339604d12%

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' actress reportedly She makes flirty comments during a virtual party organized by the disc jockey, while he plays all the songs she requests.

Social distancing and self-quarantine can actually bring people closer. Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice perhaps they are one of the examples. The actress and beatboxer can find each other in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak after the former entered the latter's virtual party on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 25.

While the two, like many other partygoers, were physically separate and in different places, that didn't stop them from having a flirtatious interaction. The "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"The star allegedly jumped into the live chat to request songs and share her feelings about the party.

"I could stay with her all damn night," she said, adding a purple heart emoji. He also said at one point: "I already drank and I feel good." Later, she signed and wrote: "Good evening, Nice, you made my evening happy."

While D-Nice did not respond to Halle's messages, she reportedly played all the songs she requested and laughed at his comments. Noticing their exchange, fans love it and quickly went to Twitter to send them using the hashtag #BerryNice.

"The way D-Nice is at her concert laughing at Halle Berry and playing all her songs, I'M HERE FOR HER!" one wrote. Another commented, "Halle and D-Nice said good night 50-11 times. It was too cute." One fan added: "The exchange of Halle and D-Nice was TOO cute." Someone else also fueled the possible coupling, "And we at #ClubQuarantine are sure to incite 1 Lol! Actually, they would make a nice couple.

Halle was last made public with their love affair when she was dating the British music producer. Alex da Kid in 2017. She was previously married to the singer / songwriter Eric benet from 2001 until they separated in 2003, with their divorce finalized in 2005. Later she was romantically involved with the model. Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares daughter Nahla, from 2005 to 2010. She later moved in with the French actor Olivier Martinez, whom he married in 2013. They received their first child together, a son named Maceo in October of the same year, but they separated after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, D-Nice has hosted a social distance party via Instagram Live during the coronavirus quarantine. Other famous faces like Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Rihanna and presidential candidate Joe Biden had joined his virtual party on Saturday, March 21.