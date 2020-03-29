Fans Explained: Key Device in Fighting Coronavirus | News

One of the biggest challenges facing healthcare workers worldwide in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is trying to save lives when the number of patients needing critical care exceeds the available medical infrastructure.

Countries with large numbers of cases are struggling to meet the demand for supplies and equipment needed to arm those on the front lines against COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Ventilators, mechanical breathing devices, are crucial in the fight to save patients whose lungs are attacked by the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, one in six patients with COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and can develop respiratory difficulties.

In the United States, which has more confirmed cases than in any other country in the world, the Society for Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 patients with coronavirus may need ventilators at one time or another during the pandemic.

But the USA USA They have only around 200,000 machines, according to the organization's estimate, about half of which are older models that may not be ideal for the most critically ill patients.

Additionally, many ventilators are already in use, supporting other patients with serious ailments without coronavirus.

The UK National Health System is reported to have only 8,175 ventilators. The government believes that as many as 30,000 may be needed at the peak of the pandemic.

The situation is especially critical in countries with weak health systems. For example, in the country of Mali, in West Africa, where some 19 million people live, there are 56 fans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa, meanwhile, said this week that countries on the continent were seeking to engage with wealthier countries to secure key supplies, including fans, if the situation worsens.

How does a fan work?

In the most severe cases, the coronavirus damages healthy lung tissue, making it difficult to supply oxygen to the blood.

Pneumonia can develop, along with a more serious and life-threatening condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can damage other organs.

To prevent this, mechanical ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs of patients with severe respiratory problems through a tube inserted into the throat.

The ventilator also has a humidifier, which adds heat and humidity to the air to match the patient's body temperature.

Patients with milder symptoms may receive non-invasive ventilation, using face masks, nasal masks, or mouthpieces that allow pressurized air or gas mixtures to be pushed into the lungs.

In addition, hoods with pressurized oxygen pumped into them through a valve are also commonly used.

What is being done to meet demand?

Fan manufacturers are under pressure to dramatically increase production, even when the pandemic has disrupted the transportation and supply of crucial parts such as hoses, valves, motors, and electronics, some of which come from China, the original epicenter of the outbreak.

As companies struggle to meet growing demand, governments have sought help from the military, recruited other manufacturers, and even sought 3D printing in hopes of increasing production.

One of the world's largest ventilator manufacturers, Swiss-based Hamilton Medical AG aims to boost production numbers to some 21,000 ventilators this year, compared to 15,000 last year, by deploying marketing staff. on the production line, among other measures.

The Italian company based in Bologna, Siare Engineering International Group srl, has 25 army technicians who help assemble machines, since their objective is more than triple monthly production.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors in Italy has developed a way to provide oxygen to two people from a ventilator, thus doubling the capacity, according to the coronavirus commissioner for the Italian region of Emilia Romagna.