Fallon Sherrock, Michael Smith, Glen Durrant and More Take PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge | Darts News

Check out how dart players stay entertained as they take on the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge

The dart players have been keeping busy at home tackling the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge.

We've already seen Wayne Mardle beat Raymond van Barneveld in the Walk On World Cup, and now the players are trying their luck to land three on target in the midst of the current sports pause.

Premier League leader Glen Durrant and his Second Night challenger Fallon Sherrock were in excellent shape on the board, while the & # 39; Fast & # 39; Ricky Evans was also on target, although he didn't live up to his nickname.

& # 39; It is difficult but we are a united family & # 39; World No 30 dart player Keegan Brown has opened up to the challenges he faces after trading the night for the hospital.

& # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; Michael Smith endured mixed fortunes as one of the few to reveal his series of failed attempts, the former World Championship finalist found his mark in the end.

Historic Premier League challenger Luke Humphries, Paul Nicholson, Chris Dobey, Lisa Ashton, Wez Newton, Ted Evetts and Ian White were also among those involved.

