F1 could race to Janaury to end 2020 season, says Ferrari

The season is slated to end on November 29 in Abu Dhabi.







Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says F1 teams are open to extending the 2020 season through January to form a "more complete championship,quot; after the start of the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the first eight races have been canceled or postponed, and the first match now, very tentatively, was declared the Canadian GP on June 14.

F1, preparing for a record 22-season season before the coronavirus crisis, says they still hope to hold "15-18 races,quot; this year, with the traditional August summer break scrapped to open more potential dates, and Binotto says the sport could also run into winter.

Ferrari team principal, who said the teams have been in "constant dialogue,quot; with F1, said Sky Italia: "These are crucial moments.

"We have decided to give the FIA ​​complete freedom to establish a schedule to get back to work as soon as possible, our availability is there.

"We are evaluating several ideas; closer races and maybe two or three races in January."

He added: "If (the January races) allow us to guarantee a more complete world championship, and next season will not start until March, there is great availability for that."

F1 needs a minimum of eight races for a valid championship and the 2020 season will currently end in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

Binotto also stated that "cancellation practice (Friday)" has been discussed, which would lead to shorter weekends and potentially more chances for consecutive races.

Ferrari, based in northern Italy, is currently closed and Binotto said he has been working from home since returning from the canceled season opener in Australia.

"I talk to the drivers almost daily. We talk on the phone and see each other through video calls.

"Sebastian (Vettel) and Charles (Leclerc) stay in shape at home, they train constantly."

What has Vettel been doing at home?

Hear the four-time world champion answer questions from Ferrari fans in a five-minute video from home.