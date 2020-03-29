Expecting – Derick Dillard talks about the alleged crack between his wife Jill and the rest of the Duggar family

Former Counting on Star Derick Dillard continues to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what life is like in the Duggar family when TLC cameras aren't rolling. Dillard, who is married to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's second oldest daughter, Jill, has been throwing some shade at his in-laws for the past few months, and doesn't appear to have any plans to stop anytime soon.

In a new interview with vlogger Katie Joy on the YouTube channel Without a crystal ballDillard revealed that he was not "allowed,quot; to share the news of his own engagement to Jill Duggar or her pregnancy announcements while filming. 19 children and counting Y Counting on. Instead, Dillard says they were forced to go through official Duggar protocol.

"We weren't even allowed to be the first to announce our own life events: our marriage, expecting our baby, our children's gender, our births, not by our own choice," said the 31-year-old. "If I had to do it again, it would have told me when we were waiting and things like that, even if I had gotten into trouble."

The father of two children made it clear that he and Jill Duggar were not in control of their own lives, and their family relationships were "affected to the point that you are on board the family business."

Dillard says he decided to start talking because he wanted to clear up the "misconceptions,quot; fans had about his own family, as well as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Dillard has been the "black sheep,quot; of the famous conservative family since TLC reportedly fired him after a transphobic tirade on Twitter against fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

Curious about the ways you can be intentional about dates during the coronavirus pandemic? … https://t.co/t3nbVkGztR – Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 26, 2020

While Dillard admits that he is a social conservative and has some controversial views, he says that his activity on social media is not the reason he parted ways with the network. Instead, he seems to insist that he acted to force a separation between the network and his family and away from them. Counting on.

Dillard says he has no problem with women wearing pants, and that skirts and dresses are not his definition of modesty. He also says that he has no problems with the LGBTQ community and that he has a close friend who is gay. The couple also enrolled their oldest son Israel in public school, something Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would never do.

Derick Dillard says he and Jill Duggar are doing their best to heal after being forced to film Counting on.

Ad

"There have definitely been some ups and downs in the past few years, but we have been seeing a licensed counselor, which has helped a lot," Dillard said. "God has answered our prayers and has used this to help us overcome pain and stress and become closer as a couple."



Post views:

0 0