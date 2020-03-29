Exclusive: Are they the new best friends of Salman Khan and Waluscha De Sousa Bollywood?

Bollywood is a place where relationships and dynamics between celebrities change sooner than you can imagine. While we sometimes witness exes become friends again, there are times when friendships don't take long enough to develop into romantic relationships. With various rumors about the rounds of your favorite stars on the Internet, it is difficult to know which one is real. However, leaving it updated with the best Bollywood scoops as ever, once again we have some important details about Salman Khan that you can't miss.

%MINIFYHTML7a84c2cbfbc1e7e32428c82f9823dda113% %MINIFYHTML7a84c2cbfbc1e7e32428c82f9823dda114%

A true charmer, the actor has been ruling both the box office and our hearts for decades. This time, it's apparently the Indian model and Bollywood actress, Waluscha De Sousa, who has managed to become one of Khan's closest and favorite people. A source close to us reports that Salman and Waluscha are apparently B-town's best friends now and that they have even been seen together several times. Interestingly, the rookie had previously confirmed to star in Inshallah, which Salman Khan also had to star in before being shelved. Confirming the growing friendship between the two, the source said: "Salman and Waluscha love each other very much and have spent a lot of time together today. Seeing their friendship, it will not be surprising if the romance occurs between the two very soon. The beings dear ones are already happy to see your bond. " We also hear that Waluscha is extremely excited about a new friendship and we can't stop talking about how great Salman is to his friends.

%MINIFYHTML7a84c2cbfbc1e7e32428c82f9823dda115% %MINIFYHTML7a84c2cbfbc1e7e32428c82f9823dda116%

With this new development, we wonder where Salman's supposed girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, is located. It seems we have to wait to find out the real truth.