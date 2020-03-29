Evangeline Lilly does her part to flatten the coronavirus curve, apologizes for callous remarks

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Perdidos & # 39; He found himself under fire after making a public statement about why he was not following government guidelines for staying home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Actress Evangeline Lilly He apologized for the callous comments he made about social estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

First "Lost"The star was caught taking her children to a gym class last week and when asked why she wasn't following government guidelines for staying indoors, she unleashed a complaint about her personal freedom.

"Where we are right now feels too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu," he said. "It is disconcerting … Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and vigilant, keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal more freedoms and gain more power."

She was attacked by fans and critics alike and even her former "Lost" co-star Maggie grace he pointed and urged her to rethink her posture.

Lilly did just that, and on Thursday March 26, she went to Instagram to offer a sincere apology, explaining that she made her comments on March 16, before the guidelines became super specific.

"I am writing to you from my house where I have been socially estranged since March 18, when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I currently live," writes the actress. "At the time of my publication on March 16, the authorities' directives here were that we did not congregate in groups of more than 250 people (people) and that we regularly washed our hands, which we were doing.

"Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense concern about the socio-economic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I DO MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCES AND STAYING AT HOME WITH MY FAMILY "

Lilly adds: "I want to offer my sincere and sincere apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has affected the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying The world is coming together to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my resulting silence has sent a derogatory, arrogant, and cryptic message. "

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never wanted to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was instilling calm into hysteria. Now I can see that I was projecting mine. Fears of an already traumatic situation and fearful … "

"I am trying to follow responsible recommendations on how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political consequences of this pandemic, and I pray for all of us … I am encouraged by the beauty and humanity I see. People demonstrating the each other at this vulnerable time. When I was dealing with my own fears about social estrangement, a kind, wise and kind person told me to 'do it out of love, not out of fear' and helped me realize my place in all of this. "

"Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now."

Ironically, another "Lost" co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to Hawaii from New York City. He was released from quarantine earlier this week (begins March 23).