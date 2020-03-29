Euro 2020: Johnny Russell asks UEFA not to rush into the play-offs | Football news





Johnny Russell joined the MLS sports team Sporting Kansas City in January 2018

Scottish forward Johnny Russell wants UEFA to take his time before agreeing on new play-off dates for Euro 2020.

Join the Sky Bet Club and follow your progress towards a £ 5 free bet %MINIFYHTML0b12e03515d40888b30b4936ef38ad5811% %MINIFYHTML0b12e03515d40888b30b4936ef38ad5812% Sign up and bet £ 25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited before 7pm on Monday.

Russell, who now plays in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, hoped to be part of the Scottish team that will face Israel on Thursday before the play-off semifinal was shelved in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

UEFA chiefs have now chosen the reorganized arrangement in June, but Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell has called those plans "unrealistic."

The former Dundee United and Derby striker fears that he and his Scottish teammates may not be prepared if they are not allowed the opportunity to play for their clubs before appearing for international service.

Johnny Russell joined the MLS sports team Sporting Kansas City in January 2018

Russell said "I remember thinking on Thursday, today we are supposed to be playing one of the biggest games we've had in a generation, but I'm sitting on my couch."

"Obviously, health comes first, so hopefully we will fix it and then find the time for football."

"I think they should give us enough time after the shutdown to make sure we are all back to normal."

"I can't see them running back to these play-offs. There's no reason for that now that the Euros have been delayed a year. What is the reason for rushing it?

"Obviously, we want the game to be played, but we also want everyone competing to be at their best, in top shape and eager to go."

"I have no idea when they will finally schedule it, but I imagine they will give us at least a couple of games for our clubs first."