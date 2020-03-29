Erica Mena surprises fans with new information on Covid-19 protection masks

Erica Mena managed to surprise many of her fans by publishing a video that shows how some masks are made against the virus and under what conditions. Erica spends her days at home together with Safaree and her baby.

‘That is why it is important to use the RIGHT mask not only to protect yourself but also to protect others. Stop going out if you don't have the proper PERIOD of protection! This is what bothers me and others. Many of you are playing on this when many are losing their lives. KEEP YOUR ASS INSIDE with your dirty paper over your mouth !!! FYI N95 is the right mask to use America, "Erica wrote in her post.

Someone commented, "I think the worst part is the conditions in which these human beings are working."

Another follower said, "Wow, it's not right. What I don't understand is why there isn't a business in the United States that can make all these PPE items."

Erica also had another observation to make:

‘Governments of other nations: cleaning of streets and public spaces. Making sure your people are good with money for the supplies they need at home. Government in the United States: Make sure that if the virus does not kill us, capitalism does. God bless you all que ’that he posted on his IG account the other day.

Someone said, 'It's a shame to say, but some people knew this was happening, the fucked up part is that some people get paid to act like they're sick or people who are sick dying are helped to run the risk of praying for us nurses and those who are taking risks, sir knows that this shit is crazy, this cannot be life, maybe God is telling people to stop playing with it like it's a game & # 39;

Another follower said: "That is not the truth … !!! 45 all about money anyway … I want the country to return to business as usual at Easter … I think not … the numbers of infected, quarantine and deaths increase daily. "

Erica also made headlines the other day when she flaunted her amazing looks at home.



