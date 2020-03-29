Elizabeth Hurley poses in a hot mini dress after washing her hair for the first time in 2 weeks in the midst of quarantine – so relatable!

Elizabeth Hurley may be one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and she also seems not to age as she appears to be half her age at 54. However, she still manages to be human and relate to her fans.

The actress turned to social media to show off her amazing looks, sporting lingerie for a photo while in quarantine due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLb95b02dc1b9dea98b1aa3fe031f5407a11% %MINIFYHTMLb95b02dc1b9dea98b1aa3fe031f5407a12%

Sure enough, she surprised as always, but her legend made everyone on social media relate!

The reason was his revelation that before taking the hot snap, he had washed his hair for the first time in no less than two weeks!

After all, practicing social distancing and not being able to leave the house is normal for people to feel a little unmotivated to wear makeup, nice clothes, comb their hair or even wash. What's the point, right?

She wrote: ‘On the 11th day of my family's confinement in Herefordshire, I finally washed my hair, put on some makeup, and found time to post. In these scary times, I feel incredibly lucky to live in the country and have so much outside space. In addition to my son, I have 7 other people living with me, including my 79-year-old mother and sister, also in her 70s, and one of my best friends who is in the highest-risk group with severe breathing problems. "

The actress went on to reveal that she not only keeps these close people safe, but also keeps them well fed in the midst of this crisis.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLb95b02dc1b9dea98b1aa3fe031f5407a80% %MINIFYHTMLb95b02dc1b9dea98b1aa3fe031f5407a80%

‘We are all filled with the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and we are doing our best not to increase your burden. Thank goodness it's Saturday night and we can do a r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes, "he continued writing in the caption.



Post views:

0 0