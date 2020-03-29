ECB prepares emergency funds but pay cuts for England's centrally recruited players not on the agenda Cricket News

Deals commanded by top players from all formats in England, such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, will not be selected





England duo Joe Root and Ben Stokes are not expected to be asked for pay cuts, despite financial pressures on cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board is preparing to present an emergency financial package to support the game during the costly delay of the season, but salary cuts for centrally recruited players are not discussed.

The postponement of the 2020 campaign is intended to put great pressure on the fragile finances of the sport, with no crickets before May 28 and potentially well beyond that.

The ECB spent much of last week in talks with various key stakeholders, including the 18 first-class counties, the Association of Professional Cricketers, and broadcasters, to map out steps that could be taken to keep the game afloat in a moment in the usual summer The revenue taps have run out.

An action plan is likely to be delivered pending board approval early next week.

But big deals ordered by top players from all England formats like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler won't be the target, despite an article in today's Sunday Times suggesting that that might be the case.

They earn in the £ 1m region of their ECB contracts, with specialists in red or white balls on a variable salary scale.

With the savings sought across the board, it is not impossible for them to end in small terms, but it is understood that any such move would have to be voluntary taking into account the terms of their agreements.

Instead, the ECB is likely to use its cash reserves, which have dwindled considerably in recent years to around £ 11 million, and offer support to clubs as they seek access to government plans.

The eventual funding package will cover recreational gaming and the county system, with the ECB particularly eager to protect grassroots cricket as part of its promise to grow gaming in the broader community.