East Bay Grocer Live Streams Store Tours to show what's in stock, Stem Panic Buy – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – An East Bay grocery store owner who tried to allay the fears behind panic shopping has become a local celebrity after making visits to the virtual store of what is in stock. through Facebook's live stream.

Jason Olson owns the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Pleasant Hill, which, like many other stores during the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its share of panic shopping.

Olson said he had the idea to take virtual tours on Facebook's live stream to show what his store had in stock after several people called to ask what he had.

"We received a lot of phone calls. "Well, do you have flour, do you have toilet paper?" And I thought, well, I'm going to do a quick live Facebook, "Olson recalled.

He said that after doing his first live broadcast, people called him saying they just wanted him to come back to live to see what was in store. "And I say, well, maybe I'll keep doing this," he said.

Now, with Olson's beloved classic 70s rock in the background, Olson's store has become something of a reality show. You've been posting interactive live inventory updates at least twice a day for curious shoppers.

He walks the halls and even takes viewers to the backstage as he explains how the grocery business works. He often gives his employees a delicate puncture while people also watch.

"He tries to light things up and makes sure everyone knows how everything is going. Calm everyone down, make sure they're not scared," said Mike Peden, Olson's store manager.

"Well, it's making everyone a star, the people who bring the bread, the people who bring the tortillas. It's fun. It's become kind of like a game, I guess. And it takes away from everything that's going on "said Ingrid, a customer of the store.

The idea for Olson's streams is to allay people's fear, and it seems to be working because after two weeks of a Bay Area shelter request, most of the shelves in Olson's store are no longer empty. .

"I was very busy about 10-12 days ago and now things are back to normal," said Olson.

However, he says he will continue the updates because he says they seem to bring people closer together. He also says that some of his online tours have received more than 5,000 visits.