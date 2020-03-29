Duke vs. Butler, 2010: Three Misconceptions About the Unforgettable NCAA Championship Game

%MINIFYHTMLdd886d833e75611ae6239390be9a5fa411% %MINIFYHTMLdd886d833e75611ae6239390be9a5fa412%

I was sitting on the court for The Greatest Shot That Almost Was, and you could almost have drawn a straight line that started from my seat, connected with Gordon Hayward, and headed for the basket at the other end of the court. Hayward was slightly to the left of a perfectly straight line.

When Hayward released The Greatest Shot That Almost Was, the clock expired when the ball was in flight at the end of the 2010 NCAA National Tournament, between Hayward's Butler Bulldogs beginners and the blue blood Duke Blue Devils, I thought, "I,quot; m seeing the best opportunity in the history of the NCAA tournament. "

PHOTOS: The best moments of the Butler-Duke championship game

That's how online Hayward's jerk was, and how long he was in the air. Honestly, I was stunned when the ball didn't flow through the net. Butler's Cinderella dream ended that day. It was just a programming coincidence, but he'd been on the court during Butler's six games that year, and he'd seen a bit of magic along the way. I was a believer.

I'll be watching on Sunday as CBS shows off that classic game, a little time for what should have been an Elite Eight game between two teams dreaming of a Final Four spot and two fan bases that resist the need to check prices for flights so as not to curse your favorite school. This is what you need to know if you also want to watch.

Duke vs. Butler, 2010 NCAA Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, 4 p.m. ET

Where: CBS

Seeds: Duke, 1 seed; Butler, 5 seeds

Punctuation: Duke 61, Butler 59

This game was sold, on a larger national scale, as David vs. Goliath. The mighty ACC school in front of the little upstart Horizon League. Even the Associated Press summary of that thriller mentioned Butler's young student enrollment in the first 10 paragraphs.

But those within the sport knew that that was not accurate. In fact, here are three misconceptions that were sold domestically but were not really true:

1. Small school, only scarce talent

The truth: Butler had better talent in the NBA than Duke.

My former colleague at Sporting News, Hall of Fame writer Mike DeCourcy, was sitting a dozen or so seats closer to midfield for this contest, and he had spent most of the tournament telling anyone who asked that Gordon Hayward was a legitimate NBA talent, not some Scrappy "Hoosiers,quot; -esque surpassed from a small school in Indiana.

I asked him about it this weekend, just to make sure my recollection was accurate, and this was his response: "That's correct. I went to the 19 (US) team tests that year, after the first Gordon's year and a sophomore year. And I told everyone that the two best players in the gym were Gordon Hayward and Klay Thompson. "

Both teams had two recruited players. Hayward left after the tournament race, his second season, and was voted No. 9 in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Jazz. He has had an excellent NBA career, including a nod to the All-Star Game in his last season with Utah. His teammate Shelvin Mack stayed for another year and helped Butler return to the title game, then went to the NBA and was the fourth pick in the second round of the 2011 draft.

That was, coincidentally, a place after Duke's Kyle Singler was chosen. Singler was the second player on that Duke team selected in the 2011 draft; Nolan Smith was the 21st pick of the first round. However, Mack played more NBA games (456) than Smith and Singler combined (440).

2. The coaching matchup was uneven in Duke's favor

The truth: Mike Krzyzewski is a true basketball coach legend, a giant who entered that game with three national titles already under his belt. That part of the debate is not part of the misconception. It turns out that Brad Stevens also knew a thing or two about training, because he not only drove Butler to the national championship game as a 5 seed in 2010, but also brought the Bulldogs to the title game in 2011, like an 8 seed. – after losing the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. That's not supposed to happen at a school like Butler's. Stevens helped his players find their way.

And then, of course, came the NBA. All speculation, mainly after his second trip to the title game, about his next possible move focused on college jobs. Was he meant to take over Indiana? Would he be Krzyzewski's eventual successor to Duke? Basically if the coach of his favorite big show was struggling or even sniffing retirement age, Stevens was at the top of his wish list.

But then, the Celtics, who were at the end of an era with veterans Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and others, brought Stevens to replace Doc Rivers and build the next wave of success. After a couple of years of rebuilding, the Stevens Celtics have a record of 248-144 in the past five seasons, a sizable .633 winning percentage.

3. This was the only March in Butler's life

The truth: Well, that was not the case. What is more impressive than a race for the game title as seed number 5? A race to the national title as seed number 8, the year after losing his best player in the NBA as the ninth overall pick in the draft.

And, of course, maybe nobody really saw that second race coming, the Bulldogs needed a miracle to win their first tournament in 2011, but maybe we should have. Stevens was still there, as were Mack and Matt Howard (who had a long professional career abroad) and strong point guard Ronald Nored and a supporting cast that was practically perfect.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs didn't win that one, either, falling to UConn 53-41 in a game in which neither team was able to get much to fall through the net.