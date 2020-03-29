Drew Barrymore praises former Justin Long on Sweet Appreciation Post

Together or not, everything is love between drew Barrymore and ex boyfriend Justin Long.

Fans can remember the two starring together He just isn't that to you Y Crossing the distance together and they also dated occasionally more than a decade ago.

The two actors met on the set of He just isn't that to you in 2008 before embarking on a two-year relationship that had a fair amount of ups and downs.

In 2010, the two rekindled their romance on the set of Crossing the distance And that same year, Long accompanied Barrymore to the Golden Globe Awards, but not long after that, they left him for good.

However, a decade later, there is no bad blood between the two. In fact, there just seems to be caring and respect. On Instagram, Paper Magazine shared a thank you post honoring the actor. "He could be fired for this, but. Fuck it. Thank you message from Justin Long," the outlet wrote alongside a series of photos of the actor.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs, Barrymore commented, "You (sic) not bad! He's great."