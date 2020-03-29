Drew Barrymore praises ex-boyfriend Justin Long

Around ten years after their separation, Drew Barrymore, the lifelong generational influencing actress behind her name, and Justin Long clearly get along. Celebrity comments collected in a brief exchange between the ancient lovebirds in response to a publication in Paper magazine.

Celeb's comments uncovered the couple's comments in Paper magazine's Instagram post that the outlet described as a "Justin Long thank you post."

You can see the IG upload below:

Drew fans know that she and he Jeepers Creepers Dated for three years from 2007 to 2010.

The 45-year-old actress wrote, "Make no mistake, he's great," and Long, who is 41, replied, "Oh, what do you know?" The celebrity pair shared a couple more messages until they finally stopped, including one referring to the series, This is Your Life.

Barrymore and Justin Long's relationship began more than ten years ago. They worked together on It's just not what I and also in Crossing the distance since 2010. Sources have repeatedly reported over the years that Barrymore and Long still have a close friendship.

Interestingly, the couple were seen hanging out in New York City at the Lowell Hotel in September 2018. They have long been in a relationship with Lauren Mayberry, the leader of Chvrches. They started dating in 2016, but have since separated.

Barrymore, on the other hand, was married to Will Kopelman until they canceled their romance in 2016. During their marriage, they had a 7-year-old son named Olive and a 5-year-old son named Frankie.

In the past, Barrymore has been very candid about her relationships, claiming that they were incredibly important to her. In other words, Drew doesn't harbor any negative feelings towards the men she dated, even if it didn't end as she wanted.

Drew once said that just because being "in love,quot; didn't work at the time, it doesn't mean he completely disappeared. As noted above, Drew has been active in Hollywood since she was a child. Long has been busy working on more independent films, including critically acclaimed ones. After school.



