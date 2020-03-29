Drake teams up with Jeffrey Katzenberg to produce & # 39; 48 Hours of Power & # 39;

Instagram

The new television series for Quibi is based on Robert Greene's best-selling book, referenced in songs from the hit & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39 ;, as well as Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Up News Info –

Drake has joined the long list of stars teaming up with film magnate Jeffrey Katzenberg to produce new content for his new online television platform, Quibi.

The rapper is developing a new series "48 Hours of Power," based on Robert Greene's best-selling book referenced in his songs, as well as songs from Jay Z Y Kanye West.

%MINIFYHTMLd0b276e01385c30a06b881249a0b2ecf11% %MINIFYHTMLd0b276e01385c30a06b881249a0b2ecf12%

Each episode will detail the art of winning and maintaining power.

"When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene it was incredibly inspiring," hitmaker producer partner "Hotline Bling" Adel & # 39; Future & # 39; said in a statement. Nur. "Laws allow for a wide range of dynamic narratives, and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in chapters similar to the book."

Quibi, which will launch on April 6, will offer more than 50 shows presented and developed by Tyra banks, Don cheadle, Idris ElbaY Chrissy Teigen.