Drake is avoiding the coronavirus by isolating himself in the new JUMBO JET.

While most normal people are forced to stay home during quarantine, Drake is not. The rapper revealed to his social media followers that he continues to fly across the country, and that he still self-delights.

That's because Drake owns a private jet that is larger than most people's entire homes.

Last year, Drake revealed that he bought a new private jet. And it was not; it was any old jet, it was the flex to end all the flexes, a custom 737 jumbo.

Well now it has gone one step further. The rap legend has just hired Louis Vuitton and Nike star designer Virgil Abloh to give the plane an OFF WHITE makeover.

And the result is crazy! Virgil pained the clouds in the sky blue plane, making it virtually invisible in the sky.

Here is a photo of Drake preparing to isolate himself on his plane:

For those of you wondering, this is what the plane looked like before Virgil gave it a makeover: