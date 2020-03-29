Home Entertainment Drake is avoiding the coronavirus by isolating himself in the new JUMBO...

Drake is avoiding the coronavirus by isolating himself in the new JUMBO JET.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

While most normal people are forced to stay home during quarantine, Drake is not. The rapper revealed to his social media followers that he continues to fly across the country, and that he still self-delights.

That's because Drake owns a private jet that is larger than most people's entire homes.

Last year, Drake revealed that he bought a new private jet. And it was not; it was any old jet, it was the flex to end all the flexes, a custom 737 jumbo.

Well now it has gone one step further. The rap legend has just hired Louis Vuitton and Nike star designer Virgil Abloh to give the plane an OFF WHITE makeover.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©