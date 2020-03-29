Dr. Fauci estimates that coronavirus deaths in the US USA They could top 100,000 as President Trump struggles to reopen the country and lift blockages for the economy.

Dr. Fauci, the immunology expert working with the White House to curb the coronavirus pandemic, has made a shocking prediction that the United States could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths due to the deadly novel virus. The New Yorker appeared on CNN's State of the Union, where he spoke about the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic in his hometown and also warned against lifting the blockades nationwide. Although each state and county is implying its own rules, President Trump has expressed concern that the economy will break if those who are healthy and immune to the virus are not allowed to return to work. As Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci has warned against lifting social restrictions.

Dr. Fauci stated the following while discussing the program.

"I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases (I mean deaths). We are going to have millions of cases, I don't want them to hold onto that because the pandemic is a very moving goal. "

%MINIFYHTMLd30018631082913f1e0e200e3118299011% %MINIFYHTMLd30018631082913f1e0e200e3118299012%

The main problem right now is that many people are suspicious of China's statistics. China currently says they have had 82,122 confirmed cases and 3,304 deaths. This number is in contradiction with unverified reports from social media that 10,000 ballot boxes were delivered to various funeral homes in the region.

Since the pandemic spread to Italy, the number of sick and dying has far exceeded that of China. Italy has currently reported 97,689 confirmed cases with 10,779 deaths.

The United States, which has increased the evidence, now has a whopping 139,217 cases with 2,445 deaths.

You can see Dr. Fauci talking about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States below.

While President Donald Trump continues to discuss reopening the economy, Dr. Fauci has not been in favor of making radical changes to social distancing policies unless precautions are taken.

Dr. Fauci said he would not recommend President Trump lift the closure of certain areas unless the evidence is increased.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd30018631082913f1e0e200e3118299079% %MINIFYHTMLd30018631082913f1e0e200e3118299079%

It seems clear that the Coronavirus is targeting some areas more than others. Dr. Fauci fears that those who are in heavily affected areas and carry the virus may spread it to regions where infection rates are low.



Post views:

0 0