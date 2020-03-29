Double Angel Ballpark stands out as something bigger than baseball

PARKER – Upon entering Double Angel Ballpark, visitors are greeted by a moving bronze sculpture of two boys playing baseball. The art, and the entire facility, is a memorial for two young ball players, Dillon and Logan Dixey, who drowned after exposure to carbon monoxide in 2000.

In the nearly 20 years since his death, the Double Angel Foundation and the ballpark built in his honor serve as testament to the community, the resolve of the Dixey family, and ultimately the empowering force of the sport.

For those reasons, playing baseball at Double Angel, a two-field facility that opened in 2006 and remains one of the state's largest complexes, feels different.

"Everyone sees the statues coming in, so as players, you always have their story in the back of your mind," said Brody McCord, a former Legend student now at Colorado Mesa. “Every time I played there, I always thought about that story. And as a team, we knew when we went to Double Angel, and often playing under the lights on one of the best courses, it would be special. ”

Founded in 2000, the Double Angel Foundation set out to raise awareness of carbon monoxide nationwide. That goal, along with building the stadium, gave Ken and Bambi Dixey a purpose after tragically losing the two youngest of their four children in a Lake Powell accident.

The Dixeys' continued efforts, led by their foundation, eventually resulted in widespread safety changes by boat manufacturers to implement warning labels, as well as safer designs for carbon monoxide emissions. In the case of the Dixeys, the faulty design of their houseboat covered their carbon monoxide vents with a bathing platform. The children were swimming, they climbed under the deck and were overwhelmed by the odorless fumes emanating from the generator.

"My parents were definitely hurting after losing my brothers, we all were," said older brother Connor, now 33. "But they stayed together and promised to build the playing fields regardless of adversity. They went to Congress to help change the laws. … They are very strong people, they stayed positive, they had a great community behind them. A lot of people would crawl into a hole after something like that, but they did the opposite. "

The motivation for the stadium was twofold. Parker, then a relatively small town, lacked youth baseball fields. And, both Dillon and Logan were budding players. Dillon, 11, was an accomplished pitcher for the Colorado Bomber as he pitched a no-hitter in the last game on which he took the mound. Logan, 8, was a tough and fearless catcher for the Parker Pulverizers.

But building the facility proved to be a momentous challenge. The original plan called for four camps, one for each of Dixey's children, and the foundation originally hoped to open it on August 3, 2001, the first anniversary of the children's death. But Ken Dixey admitted that it was all "quite stressful for us," as it became clear that it would take several years to get the job done.

"We had just lost our children, we were trying to keep our heads above everything, and we took on a project that could have buried us," said Ken Dixey. "It was such a big project that if we hadn't had all the help, and not just monetary but community support, everyone on our council would not have done it."

The facility cost $ 3.5 million, and was funded entirely by the nonprofit foundation without the support of taxpayers. The Parker Water and Sanitation District awarded the foundation 40 acres for "essentially nothing," Dixey said in a 99-year lease that powered the project. From there, donations for earthmoving, electrical work, grass and construction supplies piled up. Meanwhile, the foundation, with broad community support in Parker and beyond, ran its own fundraiser through events such as golf tournaments and Harley rides.

So when Connor Dixey finally released the first pitch on June 3, 2006, the Honorary Stadium had been a long time coming.

"There were many times that we thought we weren't going to do it," said Ken Dixey. “There were so many obstacles and the cost kept piling up. It was time to buy the lights, and I had forgotten about that, and it was like $ 600,000. We thought, "How are we going to get this money?" But once we got the land, the foundation was determined. "

Double Angel's long-term presence as a glittering stage for local high school and college summer teams: Little League games have also been made possible in recent years with a change in the home fields and, therefore, mobile bases also brought challenges.

Ken Dixey said the stadium costs between $ 100,000 and $ 130,000 a year to operate and maintain, which puts the base in the red in "thousands of dollars,quot; annually.

"That deficit was after the golf tournament each year, after all the other fundraising activities," he said. “It was a fight every year. We were unable to continue managing the park, because our original intention was to build it and then hand it over to someone. The foundation's ambition was not to run a baseball stadium. "

But finding a suitor for Double Angel proved difficult. The City of Parker, Parker Youth Sports, and several other local sports entities declined. Then in 2011 the foundation thought it had found someone to run it, a private trainer. But Ken Dixey said that guy "almost ruined the park."

"This guy ruined my relationships with the vendors and the people who took care of the park, and the park was going to (chaos): there were weeds everywhere and it was a mess," said Ken Dixey. "We were definitely worried about losing it, and I wasn't very lucky to find another entity to take over. We didn't know what was going to happen."

That situation took the park a year to recover. When he did, again in better shape and again completely controlled by the base, stability was finally found in the hands of Gameday Baseball. That local organization has leased the stadium since its founding since 2012, relieving it of the daily financial burden of field maintenance and lighting.

Now, most of the foundation's donations go to scholarships that help defray baseball costs for underprivileged young players. The foundation annually awards up to $ 7,000 in scholarships. He used to give them to high school seniors, like he did McCord, but now he focuses solely on helping Little League Baseball.

Meanwhile, the Dixeys have seen many changes in the safety of the ship's design and carbon monoxide awareness that they helped propel.

"Two years ago, Bambi and I walked around the boat show at the downtown convention center, and each boat had two warning labels: one at the stern where the exhaust was and the other at the helm on the steering wheel," said Ken. . Dixey said.

"We always felt that if we had a warning sticker at the helm … our children would never have died. Now that (awareness) has improved a lot, and the Colorado Division of Wildlife has carbon monoxide warnings on the back of its state navigation log booklet. We are trying to make that happen in all 50 states. "

At Parker, however, the foundation's work is done.

"There are a couple of angels who always watch the players on those fields," said Jim Anest, Dillon's coach for the Bombers and the original president of the foundation. "I'd like to think he gives a little more on those line drives, puts a little more on the fastballs. The games there always feel a little more important and they always will."