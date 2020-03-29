Don't do anything out of nothing

%MINIFYHTMLb0410e9d1ad79b0d1f09dc8d933f247f11% %MINIFYHTMLb0410e9d1ad79b0d1f09dc8d933f247f12%

The Migos star reacts to people's speculation that he is cheating on Cardi B again after he was caught struggling to hide his phone when his wife entered the room, but he insists that "it's not about anything."

Make up for he has responded after being accused of cheating on his wife Cardi B Once again Without letting speculation ruin his family, the Atlanta star quickly shut down the accusations that began to spread after he seemed to hide his phone from hit creator "Bodak Yellow."

He took to Instagram Live to tackle speculation, criticizing people for communicating. "I know you guys are doing something out of nothing from that broadcast when I was playing and my little girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone," she said, "whatever they say, I put the phone on."

"Let's go with … we have so much negativity energy here in the air, illness. Don't bring any of that negativity to my family. We relax, man. We are not in every way. All positive," he continued claiming about his family and his relationship with Cardi.

He later bragged about his apparent new business, saying, "We have investments and big moves to come," before adding to critics, "You are all doing something out of nothing. That is nothing. I am not." Not doing it. nothing negative. "

The cheating allegations came after Offset was seen hiding his Cardi phone during a live broadcast. While the couple were still home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the spitter "Ric Flair Drip" logged onto Instagram Live to show him playing with some of his friends.

When he heard Cardi approach, Offset quickly hid his phone. The raptor "liked" didn't seem to notice, as she casually spoke to the camera before leaving the room. Once the Bronx woman left the room, the 28-year-old father of four quickly pulled out his phone and started texting someone.

People became suspicious of her act, with an accusation: "She has never been faithful to her." Another said: "It will break his heart. Unfortunately." Another user advised Cardi to "drop it," adding: "He doesn't even seem to be the type to use condoms with his h ** s."