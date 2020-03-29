Donald Trump tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they must pay for their own protection after reports of their arrival in the U.S. USA

As many of you know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways with the Royal Family to do things their own way, and the couple recently moved to Canada. However, recent reports have stated that they were headed to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Donald Trump took to Twitter with the message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He said, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada. Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

According to The hillThe couple reportedly moved to Los Angeles, which caught the attention of many people due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Page six reports that a representative of Harry and Meghan spoke after Trump's comment and said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the United States government." Security arrangements have been made with private funds. "

The couple reportedly will lose their "international protection,quot; status due to Megxit.

Like us previously reported earlier this year Queen Elizabeth II showed her support for Harry and Meghan by moving to Canada and said: "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives. Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK. "

Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490077-trump-says-prince-harry-meghan-markle-must-pay-for-their-own-security

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94