Donald Trump says the United States will not pay for the safety of Meghan and Harry

President Donald trump says the United States will not pay Meghan Markle Y Prince harrySecurity protection, now residing in the country.
A confirmed source to E! Thursday news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently flew to the United States and settled in a "big,quot; home in the Los Angeles area, where he was born and raised. Both parents of a 10-month-old son. Archie HarrisonThey had spent the last few months living in Canada, during which they announced their plan to leave the monarchy as "members of royalty." Your actual departure is effective this week.
"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. They have now left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States did not will pay for their security protection, "Trump tweeted on Sunday. "You must pay!"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have private security, the Daily express royal correspondent Richard Palmer aforementioned A spokesperson for the couple said in response to the tweet.
During their stay in Canada, the Sussex were under the protection of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the request of the United Kingdom Metropolitan Police. In February, a month after they announced their actual exit plans, the Office of the Canadian Minister of Public Security said: "Assistance will cease in the coming weeks, according to his change of status."
The British tabloid Daily mail He had quoted a royal source on Saturday as saying that the United States and the United Kingdom have had a long-standing reciprocal agreement regarding bodyguards who protect diplomats and royalty, but after the Sussex leave the monarchy. Harry will no longer consider himself an "international protected person,quot;.
"Someone will have to ask the State Department for help, and ultimately the decision rests with Donald Trump," the source said. "Harry cannot live in the United States without armed protection."
The source said that if Trump refused, the duke and duchess "would have to pay for private security or the UK will continue to pay the bill."
Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images; Larry Marano / Shutterstock
Before being elected president in 2016, and before Meghan married the royal family, whose members cannot express political views in public, the former actress was an outspoken critic of the United States Republican leader.
In a 2016 appearance on The Night Show with Larry WilmoreHe called Trump "divisive,quot; and "misogynistic,quot; and said he could stay in Canada, where he filmed Suits at that time, if he became president.
Last June, Trump visited the United Kingdom and met with members of the royal family. Meghan, who was on maternity leave at the time, was not among them. In an interview recorded with Sun Days before, Trump was asked if he regretted not being able to meet the duchess, "because she was not so kind,quot; to him during the presidential campaign.
"I didn't know. No, I didn't know. No, I hope she's fine. I didn't know, no," she said. "So what can I say? No, I didn't know she was nasty."
Trump then tweeted, "I never called Meghan Markle & # 39; nasty & # 39;. Made by fake media, and they got caught!"
%MINIFYHTMLa220f83d97167388d5ff425845c4aba213%%MINIFYHTMLa220f83d97167388d5ff425845c4aba214%