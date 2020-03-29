Donald Trump says the United States will not pay for the safety of Meghan and Harry

President Donald trump says the United States will not pay Meghan Markle Y Prince harrySecurity protection, now residing in the country.

A confirmed source to E! Thursday news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently flew to the United States and settled in a "big,quot; home in the Los Angeles area, where he was born and raised. Both parents of a 10-month-old son. Archie HarrisonThey had spent the last few months living in Canada, during which they announced their plan to leave the monarchy as "members of royalty." Your actual departure is effective this week.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. They have now left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States did not will pay for their security protection, "Trump tweeted on Sunday. "You must pay!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have private security, the Daily express royal correspondent Richard Palmer aforementioned A spokesperson for the couple said in response to the tweet.

During their stay in Canada, the Sussex were under the protection of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the request of the United Kingdom Metropolitan Police. In February, a month after they announced their actual exit plans, the Office of the Canadian Minister of Public Security said: "Assistance will cease in the coming weeks, according to his change of status."