Donald Trump said he was going to quarantine New York, amid a backlash, he did this instead

President Donald Trump is still himself, and therefore says something, and an hour later he does just the opposite.

In the early hours of Saturday, Trump made an explosive announcement: He stated that he had plans to quarantine the New York City metropolitan area.

The Big Apple is now the epicenter of the coronavirus, with 728 deaths from the virus in the state and more than 29,777 cases in New York City.

Trump said: "We may not have to, but there is a chance that at some point we will quarantine, in the short term, two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut."

Then he revealed, "They are having trouble in Florida. Many New Yorkers are going down, we don't want that."

Many were surprised by the announcement, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who stated, "I don't even know what that means. I don't know what you would accomplish; I don't like how it sounds."

The Democrat continued: "I don't think I can be serious, that any federal administration can take seriously the physical blockade of states or parts of states across the country." I don't think it's legal. "

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was baffled by the news and added: “I literally saw the story as I entered the room. Until we are notified, we will continue to do what we are doing. Do we regularly consider taking additional measures? You gamble. Whether requested by the president or most of the time by ours. We will continue to be as aggressive as we have been, and we will not budge. ”

The former reality TV star quickly changed her mind and instead issued this travel ad: "Upon the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and after consulting with the Governor of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I asked @CDCgov to issue a strong travel notice, to be administered by the governors, in consultation with the … Federal Government. Quarantine will not be required. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national travel notice: "This national travel notice does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucks, public health professionals, financial services and food supply. "

Trump keeps the media busy with the various updates.



