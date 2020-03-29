Donald Trump criticizes Democratic governors in a crazy interview and confesses that it bothers him to hear New York Governor Andrew Cuomo make this request

President Donald Trump is back: This time, he is insulting almost every Democratic governor who approached him during the coronavirus crisis that has infected more than 126,000 people in the US. USA And killed in 2000.

The former reality TV star became a politician and sat down with his friend and Sean Hannity of Fox News, where they questioned the legitimacy of the governors' pleas for more life-saving teams as fans to save Americans as they go. the deadly virus spreads.

Trump opened the party by pointing fingers at Jay Robert Inslee, who is the Governor of Washington: "We have people like Governor (Jay) Inslee, and he should be doing more. It should not depend on the federal government. That is the state of Washington. He was a failed presidential candidate and he always complains. "

Next up is Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer: "And the Michigan Governor, she's not stepping forward. I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government She doesn't, and we send her a lot. Now she wants an emergency declaration and has to make a decision about it. "

Trump shot New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is praised for the way he handles the situation: “I get along with Governor Cuomo. I think a lot more is being said, I don't think certain things will materialize, a lot of equipment is being requested, but I don't think they need it. I grew up, was born and grew up in New York and then it's "I need 30,000 fans!" And it was like "OK, it was bothering me."

Trump went so far as to make the wild claim that Cuomo was making up numbers, adding: “I have a feeling that many of the numbers being said in some areas are simply bigger than they will be. I don't think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans. You know, sometimes you go to the main hospitals and they have two fans. And now all of a sudden they say, "Can we order 30,000 fans?"

The president changed his mind Saturday when it comes to Michigan after the governor called for unity.



