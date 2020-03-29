Donald Trump begins drama with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after moving to Los Angeles – "USA will not pay for their security protection,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLbfe2c38ca921ecd5406e15e210ed62b711% %MINIFYHTMLbfe2c38ca921ecd5406e15e210ed62b712%

It seems that Donald Trump has not finished dragging the former members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As you may already know, the controversial US president has come to call Meghan "nasty,quot; after the actress criticized him for some misogynistic comments.

This time, he was annoyed by the fact that Meghan and Harry now live in Los Angeles after leaving the UK royal family and giving up their titles for a simpler life.

It turns out that Trump has some ideas on this and had no problem putting them into words and causing some drama despite the great COVID-19 crisis that the entire world is currently facing that should have his full attention.

What Donald wanted to make very clear to the new residents of L.A. is that American taxpayers will not pay for their security details.

Therefore, he tweeted: ‘I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the UK. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada. Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! "

This comes after reports that the former royals and their baby Archie are, in fact, now living in their hometown of Los Angeles, where Meghan's mother Doria also resides.

The family of three moved there from Canada just over a week ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed that they moved so that Meghan, and perhaps even Harry, began pursuing different projects in Hollywood.

For now, however, they are still in quarantine due to the virus threat.

In the past, Meghan made it clear that she does not like Donald Trump, noting that her speech is very "divisive,quot; and even "misogynistic,quot;.

During an interview for The Sun, Trump applauded and said, "I didn't know (said) that." What can I say? I didn't know she was unpleasant. "



