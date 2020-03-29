Doctor's Note: Why are older people more vulnerable to COVID-19? The | Health

In almost all countries fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, people over the age of 65 are told to quarantine and exclude themselves from other people who could risk infecting them.

Unfortunately, this means that grandparents will not see their children and grandchildren for potentially several months and are at risk of being left emotionally and physically alone.

%MINIFYHTML00aa5081054c414c923dc3cff35afd3e11% %MINIFYHTML00aa5081054c414c923dc3cff35afd3e12%

The concern here is not just older people who can get sick; it is people who will experience a drop in their quality of life in response to the outbreak.

But why is it necessary to implement these extreme measures, and what do older people have that makes them much more vulnerable to contracting and developing complications from the coronavirus?

The answer is in your immune systems. As we age, we are more likely to develop health problems like heart disease, diabetes, lung conditions, and cancer.

More doctor's notes:

Studies of affected populations in China have clearly shown that having any of these terms, regardless of age, is a risk factor for developing some of the complications of COVID-19, such as respiratory difficulties and pneumonia. If you also add old age to the mix, then more than double that risk.

When the COVID-19 virus enters the body, we rely on our immune system to recognize it as a foreign agent and start working to destroy it.

One of the most recognized consequences of aging is a decrease in this immune function. While older people are not defenseless against viruses, they often do not respond efficiently to new or even previously encountered agents.

An important part of a person's immune system is white blood cells. These are produced in the bone marrow as immature cells and travel to different organs, including the spleen, to mature in the army we need to fight infection.

In older people, the production of white blood cells in the bone marrow slows down, and the maturation rate is also much less robust than in younger people, leaving them with Fewer types of certain white blood cells are needed to fight an infection.

When the coronavirus enters our upper airways, it is vital that our immune system quickly identifies it as a harmful agent before it has time to spread to our lungs and cause breathing difficulties.

One of the reasons why we might see older people succumb to the effects of the virus more easily is that their immune systems don't recognize and act as fast as younger people.

By the time you do this vital work, the virus may already be on its way to the lungs, and much of the damage will already be done.

But it doesn't stop there. While we need our immune system to respond aggressively to the virus, we also need it to attack only infected cells within our bodies and not healthy cells.

There is evidence that the immune systems of older people become less able to distinguish "me,quot; from "not-me," that is, to identify foreign agents. This can lead to something called a "cytokine storm," where the immune system goes into overdrive, not knowing when to shut down, thereby attacking healthy cells within the lungs and other parts of the body, worsening the effects of COVID-19.

Also, although older people at this stage of their disease may begin to make antibodies against the virus, the antibodies have been shown to become less able to bind to and fight the virus.

This change may partly explain why pneumonia and the flu are more common among older people and cause death more frequently.

These changes may also partly explain why vaccines are less effective in older people, and therefore it is important that older people receive booster shots.

Lastly, older people can congregate in nursing homes and nursing homes where highly infectious diseases like coronavirus will spread like a forest fire.

We all have a duty to protect our larger community. Young people can develop milder symptoms, but they are important vectors in transmission, and neglecting them can lead to the death of people older than us.

While it may seem like a bad service not to visit older relatives, it really is the best thing you can do for them right now. Regular phone calls and video messages are much safer and will ensure that you don't feel totally isolated.

If you carry food or other essential items, you should leave them at the door of your house and not take them inside.

It is also important that older people recognize themselves as vulnerable adults during this coronavirus crisis. They often have elderly spouses or parents of their own who may be caring for them, and breaks are a vital part of being a caregiver, making it more important than ever for family and friends to call regularly.

We have a moral duty to keep our distance, wash our hands, and also make sure that our older people are cared for.