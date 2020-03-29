Diplo welcomes the baby with the Trinidadian beauty queen

%MINIFYHTML139f053e6326df999b65b4b0a3b5b5aa11% %MINIFYHTML139f053e6326df999b65b4b0a3b5b5aa12%

Jevon King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago for Miss Universe 2014, recently announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby named Pace on March 20.

It seems that Diplo He has become a father of three. Rumors have circulated that the famous record producer and DJ recently welcomed a baby with the Trinidad and Tobago beauty queen. Jevon king.

Diplo has not yet commented on this report or posted any announcements on his Instagram account. However, Jevon confirmed that she gave birth to a boy named Pace on March 20. The Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe 2014 has also been documenting her pregnancy trip on her own, though she never revealed who her baby is.

In a post announcing her pregnancy, she shared a photo of her cradling her baby in a white dress. In the legend of the publication, she also reflected on turning 30 this year and said, "I was so terrified of turning 30 this year! I kept looking at my life and guessing my achievement."

"I thought about my personal goals that I wanted to achieve but I haven't done it yet. My mother always told me 'everything will fit when the time is right'. Oh yes, yes!" She continued. "Something about feeling yourself growing inside of me makes me feel so complete. I already love you so much. I can't wait to hug you, smell you and be loved by you unconditionally. I usually show up for my birthday, but this year is a different kind of attendance, we celebrate you! "

<br />

Diplo is already the father of Lockett and Lazer, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart. The couple started dating and welcomed their first child in 2010. In an interview, Diplo mentioned that the two "didn't plan" the pregnancy, but that "they couldn't ask for a better person to share a life with." "Diplo and Kathryn separated years later, but they kept in touch for the sake of their son. In 2014, she gave birth to her second child despite their separation.