Diddy encourages everyone to show support for healthcare workers

As many people around the world continue to fight the pandemic that we all know as COVID-19 or the coronavirus. There are healthcare workers around the world who are on the front line caring for patients and working diligently to help find a cure.

Late Saturday, Diddy took social media And he uploaded a video of himself talking about the pandemic and the changes it has brought, all while encouraging everyone to show their support for our health workers.

He said in his caption, "We cannot just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. In the next few days, I will be locked up and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don't have all the answers. If you want to help or have great ideas, contact me now! God bless us all. "

In the video, he passionately He says"Let's get people involved. We're going to find a way to get people involved because people want to do something. There's no way you can have power and not want to do something with it. I don't know what superhero story they were watching, but the real superheroes did it for good. "

Diddy continued: "Everyone wants to be a superhero, and everyone has a superhero in them, it's time for us to step forward with this superhero, because we could think anything, we can manifest anything. Thinking is the thought process, and if all together, that can't stop us, can't kill us. "

