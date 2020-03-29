Deyjah Harris finally talks about T.I.'s humiliating virginity check comment in a new video: Tiny Harris's stepdaughter also announces her own series to the delight of her many fans

Miss Deyjah Harris, the brilliant college student who happens to be T.I.'s daughter, decided to address the controversial comments she made about her virginity a few months ago.

The model and role model of 18 years appears in the reality series, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, where he spoke about the surprising interview for the first time.

Last November, Tiny Harris' husband was criticized for saying that he used to go to the gynecologist with Deyjah for a hymen checkup so that he could be sure that she was still a virgin.

The overly controlling rapper said, "Then we will go and sit, and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor will maintain a high level of professionalism." He says, "You know, sir, I have to do it to share information." … I say, "Deyjah, and they want you to sign this so we can share information." Is there something you don't want me to know? Oh ok See document, no problem. "

After receiving a strong reaction from social media users, the hip-hop star was forced to apologize for the comments. In the new season of YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family HustleDejah said, "After all this, it has sincerely changed."

Tiny added that her husband "has a way of taking things a little too far." In another scene, T.I. he is screaming that no one can tell him how to "raise,quot; his children.

Deyjah has returned to social media, and is doing a phenomenal job as a mental health advocate, recently sharing a helpful video with great advice for those struggling with depression and anxiety and fans praising her.

One of them said: “Thank you very much for this video! I felt heard! So relatable and comforting! It is definitely going to be the voice of our generation regarding mental health. Well said❤️, I really felt that you cared and were intentional about what you shared. You are amazing! Continue what you are doing. THANKS AGAIN! "

See this post on Instagram Although it took forever, the mental health video was finally uploaded to YouTube. No matter what challenges you face, no matter where you are in your recovery, no matter how flawed you are, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person. you can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL fight. mental illness does not discriminate you will never be the exception to recovery, so remember to treat yourself with love. eventually each experience will take you exactly where you are meant to be and it will all make sense. We are going to get through this again, I don't have all the answers, I am simply here to illuminate wherever there is darkness and connect with all of you. you're never alone. it's okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope that you all learn to embrace everything that comes with you and your being, but above all, as much as some of you say that I inspire you, I hope that your own life inspires you. Thank you very much to anyone who has shown me love and support, it is more than appreciated. Enjoy 🧚🏼‍♀️. the link is in my biography A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on March 26, 2020 at 2:34 p.m. PDT

Another commenter stated, “As a parent of 2 teens, I really appreciated this. My daughter showed me her video, and it really sparks a conversation that more people need to have. I would love for you to do a podcast or YouTube series that addresses various things from the perspective of the modern teenager. You speak well and represent yourself very well @princess_of_da_south ".

This person said to the teenager, “That's great! I am very proud to see a young woman so well spoken that she keeps it real, but uses her platform to make a difference. I look forward to everything you have in store. Keep shining bright young queen 🤗 "

This sponsor revealed: “Your message was absolutely beautiful! I'm sure you've changed someone's life just by talking about it @princess_of_da_south. I am sorry that you went through that at such a young age and continue to fight the battle today. You got this! 🙌🏽❤️🙌🏽 "

Deyjah is working on a series that will air on YouTube, and part 2 will be ready soon.

She explained, “Part 2 will include tips on how you can support loved ones who are dealing with mental health issues. There will be advice for parents (how you can support not only your mental health but also your children's mental health), and for teachers (how they can help sensitize your students about mental health and also administrators) You are 13 years old or less and want to learn ways you can support your mental health at an early age, there will also be tips and advice for you. Much much more. I hope this has been answered 😭 ".

Ad

The university student is an impressive young woman.



Post views:

3