Denver employee Trader Joe tests positive for coronavirus; store closed for cleaning

A Denver Trader Joe grocery store employee tested positive for the new coronavirus and the store has closed for cleanup.

Merchant Joe & # 39; s at 750 North Colorado Blvd. in Denver's Hale neighborhood will reopen as soon as possible, according to a company statement Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML2b1896e042798a1d49f37c7d8f9ba8c511% %MINIFYHTML2b1896e042798a1d49f37c7d8f9ba8c512%

The infected employee was the last in the store on Wednesday. Cleaning and sanitation are "preventative," according to the statement, which says store employees will continue to be paid for their scheduled shifts during the shutdown.

Earlier this month, a King Soopers employee at a LoDo store also tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness. In that case, the store remained open but was cleaned, a spokeswoman said at the time.

Colorado has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and at least 45 people have died after contracting the disease, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.