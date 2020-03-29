Democrats must unite behind their nominee, whoever | Democratic party

On March 26, when President Donald Trump predicted that the nation would return to normal "fairly quickly," the United States overtook China as the country with the greater number of COVID-19 cases. IIt was also revealed that a whopping 3.3 million Americans were fired because of the pandemic

The ineptitude of the Trump administration to deal with this unprecedented crisis demonstrates why every Democrat and progressive in the United States now needs to focus on driving leadership that has the capacity and the will to protect the health and economic security of the American people.

Right now, this means getting the Democratic candidate, whoever he is, elected in the 2020 presidential election. We must not repeat the mistakes of 2016.

As I watched Trump call the coronavirus pandemic a "hoax," foment racist divisions by calling it a "Chinese virus," and tell people it could go away, I couldn't help but wonder what Hillary Clinton would have done to address this crisis if she had been our president now.

He would have been making decisions based on science and facts, and working with our nation's international partners to try to control the pandemic, actions that would have saved thousands of American lives and livelihoods.

At the 2016 Democratic primaries, I volunteered and voted for Bernie Sanders. But when Hilary Clinton became the candidate, I voted for her in the presidential election without much hesitation. For me, this was an easy decision: The threat that a Trump presidency would pose to the environment and immigrants was too serious for me not to consider voting.

We have seen the disastrous consequences of Trump's election in the past three years. And now, the coronavirus pandemic is further exposing the dangers of being led by an administration that cares more about profit margins than people.

It is more obvious today than ever that a country that cares about its people is stronger, healthier and safer.

Sanders realized this a long time ago and spent his entire political career trying to build a government whose first priority is to care for its people.

In his two presidential campaigns, Sanders advocated for political solutions that would have made the public health emergency and economic crisis we are facing today more manageable: universal healthcare, paid family and medical leave, guaranteed employment and housing, cancellation of student debt , and bailouts for working families in economic recessions.

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said unemployment in the US USA It could increase to 20 percent if vigorous measures are not taken to address the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the United States Senate passed a $ 2 trillion economic bailout bill to help lift the economy and tackle the pandemic. However, to truly help the American people and protect them from the adverse effects of current and future crises, efforts must go much further.

Sanders has the vision and policy proposals that could help protect millions of Americans who have been suffering for a long time. He has the leadership skills, the audacity, and the courage to stand up for what's right and ensure that Americans never have to fend for themselves in the face of a major crisis.

So I sincerely hope that you will be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the next election.

However, while I support Sanders and want to see him as the 46th President of the United States, I am not blind to the growing support for Joe Biden within the Democratic Party.

And Trump's dangerous leadership in the past three years has made it very clear that Democrats who support Sanders no longer have the luxury of being left out of this election if Biden becomes the Democratic candidate.

If I am presented with a choice between Biden and Trump, I will vote for Biden. And once you are president, I will do my best to propel your administration to achieve the short and long-term economic and social change that Americans desperately need.

Any progressive who still believes that a Biden administration would amount to another four years of Trump needs to look at the president's inept and dangerous response to the coronavirus pandemic for a reality check.

Biden may not be Sanders, but he's definitely not Trump either. He believes in science and listens to experts. If you were our president now, you would not tell us that the biggest health crisis we have experienced is a hoax. I would not discount scientific advice. It would not stop coordinating with our foreign partners to face the crisis.

Of course, in trying to avoid repeating the mistakes of 2016, we should also not repeat the mistakes of 2008, when faced with another unprecedented crisis, Wall Street was rescued and ordinary Americans had to fend for themselves.

We cannot convince Trump to prioritize ordinary Americans over billionaires and corporations. But progressives can prevent this from happening in the case of a Biden presidency.

While you don't have to pressure a Trump administration to act, we progressives can move a Biden administration. We can build the necessary coalition to pressure Biden to act bravely. We can push him not only to make small changes in margins, but to lead with all the weight and clarity necessary to face the moment. We can get a Biden administration to deliver, at least partially, Sanders' economic policy agenda.

What we cannot have is any Democrat who says "I will not vote,quot; for the Democratic candidate, be it Biden or Sanders. We don't have time for that. Fight in the primary for your candidate, but when it comes to the general election we can't waste time; If the current situation of COVID-19 has made one thing clear, it is that millions of lives are literally at stake.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.