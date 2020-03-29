Demi Lovato blocks Max Ehrich's Instagram live amid new romance

Aw, see you Demi lovato!
The 27-year-old pop star crashed Max EhrichLive Instagram session on Saturday, apparently by accident. The 28 year old Young and restless Alum was playing the piano when she walked behind him to cover his shoulders with a blanket.
"I'm live," he articulated, prompting her to run out of the frame, blanket in hand.
On Wednesday, a source told E! News that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks,quot; and "have been quarantined together at Demi's house and everything is going very well." Millions of people around the world have largely stayed home this month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
They had first sparked romance rumors several days ago by exchanging flirty messages on Instagram. But until Saturday, they never appeared in each other's photos or videos.
"Max likes music and health a lot, and he doesn't like to party," the source had told E! News. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since she was quarantined."
"It is very new, but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads," the source added. "They've spent a lot of time together, but I still wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship."
