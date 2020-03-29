Demi Lovato blocks Max Ehrich's Instagram live amid new romance

Aw, see you Demi lovato!

The 27-year-old pop star crashed Max EhrichLive Instagram session on Saturday, apparently by accident. The 28 year old Young and restless Alum was playing the piano when she walked behind him to cover his shoulders with a blanket.

"I'm live," he articulated, prompting her to run out of the frame, blanket in hand.

On Wednesday, a source told E! News that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks,quot; and "have been quarantined together at Demi's house and everything is going very well." Millions of people around the world have largely stayed home this month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

They had first sparked romance rumors several days ago by exchanging flirty messages on Instagram. But until Saturday, they never appeared in each other's photos or videos.