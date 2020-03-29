Demi Lovato appears on Max Ehrich's IG Live amid dating rumors

Instagram

While the actor from & # 39; Young and the Restless & # 39; is talking to fans during the session, the hit maker & # 39; Sorry Not Sorry & # 39; appears in the box to wrap it in a blanket.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato stumbled upon the groom set Max EhrichThe live broadcast of Instagram on Saturday (28Mar20).

The 28-year-old "The Young and the Restless"The actor was talking to fans on the platform as people stayed indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they decided to play some music on the piano to entertain their fans.

%MINIFYHTML2980ba3c7f6c82dad774b32c566f175711% %MINIFYHTML2980ba3c7f6c82dad774b32c566f175712%

However, 27-year-old Demi made a surprise appearance in the middle of the broadcast, as the hit maker was concerned her boyfriend was cold and appeared in the frame to wrap a blanket around Max, unaware that was live.

"I'm live! I'm live!" Max whispered to Demi, who then laughed and dodged the shot.

Fans began to suspect the couple was dating after Max took to Instagram in a shirtless vest, and wrote: "When you realize you should have packed more for your quarantine stay (sic)."

The "confident" star Demi replied: "Good for me …"

The live stream was available for viewing on Max's Instagram account (www.instagram.com/maxehrich/?hl=en).