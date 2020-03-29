David Beckham's father is engaged to his girlfriend during the closure of the coronavirus

Twitter

Ted Beckham, who is currently isolating himself with Hilary Meredith, met his fiancee through his charity work for Army veterans around 17 years after he and David's mother, Sandra, divorced.

David BeckhamTed's father is engaged.

In a joint statement with their new fiancee, attorney Hilary Meredith, the couple, who are currently isolating themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Cheshire, England, said: "While there are much more important things in the world in this moment". We are delighted to say that we are happily committed. "

"Keep everyone safe."

Ted and Hilary met last year (19) through their charity work for Army Veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village. The 71-year-old man was married to David's mother, Sandra, and they divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

In his autobiography, "David Beckham: My Son," Ted said the soccer star's fame was a catalyst for the collapse of his previous marriage, and wrote: "All the hype, all the stress, all the attention, was not a world we were used to and it was very difficult. "

"I don't think we were really prepared for it, although I'm not sure there is much you can do to prepare," he added. "You just let yourself be dragged by it and you crawl. But it wears you out."

Ted and Sandra share three children: their son David and their daughters Lynne and Joanne.