Dallas official warns residents at social distance on trails – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Sunny skies and spring temperatures drove Dallas residents to parks and trails this weekend.

But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says many did not practice social distancing that will help fight the coronavirus.

Dallas and the rest of the big cities in Texas are under stay-at-home orders that allow people to get out and exercise.

%MINIFYHTML5495cd979bed5acd7a092c777c8be04b11% %MINIFYHTML5495cd979bed5acd7a092c777c8be04b12%

However, that order still includes staying at least six feet away from others. Jenkins reminded residents not to breathe in drops from others while exercising.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)