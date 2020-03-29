Dallas County Reports 49 New Coronavirus Cases, Tenth Death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As of Sunday morning, DCHHS reports 49 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total to 488.

The tenth death from the virus is also reported.

The patient was a woman in her 80s who had resided in a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic conditions, authorities said.

“Our elders must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins." Also, all mentally competent residents they must be informed immediately upon waking. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to demonstrate full compliance with these notifications within six light hours of a positive test. "

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found here.