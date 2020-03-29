Da Brat's new girlfriend Jesseca Dupart thrills with a luxurious early birthday present

%MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93511% %MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93512%

Instagram

The million dollar haircare mogul, who just made her relationship with Da Brat official on Instagram, also shares a video of the moment she brought Da Brat to view the gift.

Up News Info –

Da brat Y Jesseca DupartThe romance may have blossomed recently, but the latter has already known how to thrill the television star. Jesse ca moved the "Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star, whose birthday actually falls on April 4, cries after she surprised with a luxurious Bentley car.

"I never have. It goes without saying that … I've always been a kind of private person until I met my partner's heart who handles some things differently than I do," Da Brat shared on Wednesday, March 25 in your Instagram account. a video of her having a mental breakdown inside her new car. "Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for so much more than this amazing birthday present."

%MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93513% %MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93514%

"I have never experienced this feeling. It is so overwhelming that I often find myself groggy hoping not to be pinched to see if it is real to be able to live in this dream forever," he continued. "SEE @darealbbjudy page for BEST SURPRISE EVER‼ ️ #sosoblessed #twinflame #isthismylife #dontwakemeup #nothinghappensbyaccident".

%MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93515% %MINIFYHTMLc9bbbb8b54df5d9bcdd3d6ae5e9bf93516%

<br />

Jesseca also shared on his own page a video of the moment he brought Da Brat to see the gift. "This video was taken 3-16 … His birthday is 4-14 but with the way things were going and my excitement couldn't wait," wrote the million dollar haircare magnate at the foot of Photo. "It's crazy because I asked for a PERSONALIZED bow for the presentation and didn't even wait for it. SHE HATES ACCEPTING ANY GIFT FROM ME, and she was running. But she deserves the WORLD and much more."

<br />

"I have never been so happy and I honestly think that it is not only because of our connection but also because we have really been with ourselves," he continued. "My better half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY BIRTHDAY EARLY BIRTHDAY."

<br />

Da Brat and Jesseca were made public the same day. Jesseca, who is also known as DaRealBBJudy, treated her online devotees of a photo of herself hugged with Da Brat. "Yes …" she simply captioned the click.