Da Brat's new girlfriend Jesseca Dupart thrills with a luxurious early birthday present

Da brat Y Jesseca DupartThe romance may have blossomed recently, but the latter has already known how to thrill the television star. Jesse ca moved the "Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star, whose birthday actually falls on April 4, cries after she surprised with a luxurious Bentley car.
"I never have. It goes without saying that … I've always been a kind of private person until I met my partner's heart who handles some things differently than I do," Da Brat shared on Wednesday, March 25 in your Instagram account. a video of her having a mental breakdown inside her new car. "Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for so much more than this amazing birthday present."
"I have never experienced this feeling. It is so overwhelming that I often find myself groggy hoping not to be pinched to see if it is real to be able to live in this dream forever," he continued. "SEE @darealbbjudy page for BEST SURPRISE EVER‼ ️ #sosoblessed #twinflame #isthismylife #dontwakemeup #nothinghappensbyaccident".
Jesseca also shared on his own page a video of the moment he brought Da Brat to see the gift. "This video was taken 3-16 … His birthday is 4-14 but with the way things were going and my excitement couldn't wait," wrote the million dollar haircare magnate at the foot of Photo. "It's crazy because I asked for a PERSONALIZED bow for the presentation and didn't even wait for it. SHE HATES ACCEPTING ANY GIFT FROM ME, and she was running. But she deserves the WORLD and much more."
"I have never been so happy and I honestly think that it is not only because of our connection but also because we have really been with ourselves," he continued. "My better half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY BIRTHDAY EARLY BIRTHDAY."
Da Brat and Jesseca were made public the same day. Jesseca, who is also known as DaRealBBJudy, treated her online devotees of a photo of herself hugged with Da Brat. "Yes …" she simply captioned the click.
