Cynthia Bailey admits quarantine puts her relationship with Mike Hill to the 'ultimate test'

%MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354711% %MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354712%

Instagram

After being in a long distance relationship with Mike, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; says you have to set some ground rules & # 39; with her fiancé and their children while they isolate themselves together in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info –

Coronavirus quarantine has forced Cynthia Bailey to face the reality of what a married life would be like with her fiancé Mike hill. The model admits that she has been struggling to make some adjustments as the couple isolates themselves along with their two sons and their daughter's girlfriend at Mike's Los Angeles home.

In a video chat with ET Online, the star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"It opens up about how quarantine has tested their relationship." This is the ultimate test right now, because … "he shares," this is the question, if we have a discussion, and I get mad at Mike about something, usually the old one, before the coronavirus quarantine, Cynthia Bailey would go to a hotel ".

%MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354713% %MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354714%

She continues, "I would say, you know what? I'm going to stay here tonight. Go and drive myself from Porter Ranch to Beverly Hills and I'll check into a nice little hotel and be alone. Now, I still have to sleep in the Same bed, in the same house, and I'm happy to go out for whatever reason right now. But yeah, things have changed. "

%MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354715% %MINIFYHTMLb77134b99719dfae08423a242137354716%

Admitting that the situation has made her see "what it would really be like to be married and work together from home," she greets "anyone who is married and works from home every day and sees their partners every day." She goes on to explain, "Because, you have to realize, Mike and I were in a long-distance relationship. And even if we weren't, with our two careers, he travels a lot for work, so does he, so we don't see each other all the time. days. Tomorrow, noon, night. Breakfast, lunch, dinner. "

While Cynthia used to go anywhere alone, the TV star says being quarantined is even more difficult for her fiancé Mike. "I'm lonely a lot, all my life as a model, all my jobs were, I just went to work, I'm fine spending time alone, I'll say it," she says. "But, the difference is that if I wanted to go to the bar and have a drink, I could. Now, I can't. I can't do anything. So I'm not totally scared of isolation, but Mike is definitely more of a nosy and a lot more social. He's definitely struggling. "

And although their planned wedding is still months away, in October to be exact, Cynthia says the coronavirus pandemic has forced the couple to "really think about it." She laments: "We spoke to our wedding planner to see what our options were in case we have to postpone it, or delay the date, because honestly, right now, we don't know when, we don't know what's going on. No we know when people will be able to return to work, or if they will be able to return to work even, if they still have work "I do not know if people will be able to [come]".

"Many of our friends are from out of town, I don't know if they can afford to come to our wedding right now," adds the 53-year-old uncertainty. "I really don't know. Or even, being in the spirit of going, this has been very, I mean, maybe people will want to go out and celebrate and want to go wherever they can go, but they really don't." I know ".

Leaving aside her planned wedding, Cynthia also talks about how she adapts to live together "with one man and three other women." She admits: "It was, it was a learning lesson. We have had a couple of different meetings at home, we have to establish some basic rules. We had to do homework, because apparently they think I do not have to do anything except eat all the food. food and sleeping all day … and doing TikToks, of course. "