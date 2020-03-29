Cybersecurity experts join forces to thwart coronavirus-related piracy

%MINIFYHTML6dcdde3675ef9385b3cbe26dfdfc63a411% %MINIFYHTML6dcdde3675ef9385b3cbe26dfdfc63a412%

Coronavirus scams and hacking efforts are on the rise.

In response, more than 400 cybersecurity experts have come together to address the problem.

The group's primary goal is to prevent hospitals from becoming infected with ransomware.

One of the most irritating aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is that hackers and scammers have tried to use the crisis to remove innocent victims from their hard-earned money. Especially at a time when unemployment is at its highest and many people are struggling to make ends meet, the fact that hackers are still doing it is more than disgusting.

In addition to the usual scams involving scammers who call people and offer fake coronavirus test kits, there are also reports that cyber attacks in general, and phishing attempts in particular, have skyrocketed in the past few weeks. . Some shameless people have even been involved in phishing efforts by sending emails designed as if they were official notices from the World Health Organization. Even more problematic are the attempts by hackers to install ransomware on hospital computer systems.

In light of all this, various groups of cybersecurity professionals from around the world have begun to partner to better address the coronavirus-related piracy efforts. The umbrella group, which is by invitation only and has more than 400 individuals, is called the COVID-19 Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence League and was founded by Marc Rogers, who is currently the chief security officer for DEF CON.

Reuters reports:

The group is also using its network of Internet infrastructure providers to crush garden variety phishing attacks and another financial crime that is using fear of COVID-19 or a desire for information about it to trick users. common on the Internet. "I have never seen this volume of phishing," said Rogers. "I am literally seeing phishing messages in every language known to man."

Rogers adds that he has never seen this level of cooperation between cybersecurity professionals before and that he hopes it will last even beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, much of what the Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence League does remains shrouded in mystery, but Rogers revealed that the group has already succeeded in dismantling an active malware threat.

Overall, however, the group has said that its top priority is to ensure that hospitals and other health care facilities do not receive a ransomware attack. At this point, you may recall that a ransomware attack hit the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District of Illinois website earlier this month.

"For CU Public Health, the attack was discovered early last week when employees were unable to access system files," said Health IT Security. "The provider contacted the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, while working with a consulting firm to restore the website and investigate the scope of the incident."