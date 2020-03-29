Crisis in the Sahel becoming France's war forever

AWAGATE FOREST, MALI – For two days, dozens of armored vehicles carrying 180 elite soldiers with the French Foreign Legion swooped down on the tattered West African savannah to reach a suspected hideout of Islamist militants.
Finally, next to a thicket of acacia trees, the legionaries saw a suspect in a turban in flip-flops, carrying an AK-47, which started in a sprint and melted in the distance. Soldiers found only their weapon, boots, and ammunition holster under a thorny fence, and presented the findings to their officer.
"A somewhat modest result," said Colonel Nicolas Meunier, commander of the French desert battle group.
When France sent its forces to Mali, a former French colony, after armed Islamists took control of the cities in the north of the West African country, their mission was supposed to last only a few weeks.
That was seven years ago.
Since then, the terrorist threat has spread throughout the Sahel, a vast expanse of land south of the Sahara, and France's counter-terrorism fight has spread with it. As a result, more than 10,000 West Africans have They died, more than a million have fled their homes, and the military forces of West Africa and France have suffered many losses.
And still, the battle is barely over. The Islamic State in the Great Sahara, a powerful group armed with weak ties to the Islamic State, has been carrying out sophisticated attacks in the border regions of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. In the past four months, militants have raided four major military posts in Mali and Niger, killing 300 soldiers.
France is now trapped in the Sahel, just as the United States found itself in Afghanistan and Iraq, spending years and billions of dollars fighting highly mobile Islamist groups in difficult and unfamiliar terrain, with no end in sight.
French President Emmanuel Macron threatened, before an emergency summit with West African presidents in January to withdraw their troops. Later, he doubled up on the mission, vowing to deploy an additional 600 soldiers to join the 4,500 already in the Sahel. He also vowed to work more closely with the armies of African countries to better prepare them to avoid attack and take some of the burden off the French shoulders.
But the task is enormous. Allies are divided by language, culture, and experience.
In a French military camp on the outskirts of the ancient Malian city of Gao, 15 Malian soldiers were being instructed by French aviators on how to give precise directions to airplanes by radio. The Malians' mission was to guide a simulated fighter pilot to a fictional terrorist lair, a rust-colored house, just like everyone else in the city.
West African security forces have little of the equipment, training, or even basic education that their French counterparts have. Most Malian soldiers said they had never seen a compass before, and they were still mistaken in their directions. They tried each other on the dusty sand, an empty cigarette packet that marked the north, a plastic cup for the south.
The militants are far from defeated, and one group even managed to kidnap the politician who heads Mali's main opposition party last week near Timbuktu.
The African Union recently said it would send 3,000 soldiers to the Sahel, and France has been trying to recruit new allies; Estonia and the Czech Republic have already signed up to send troops, while talks with Sweden, Finland and Norway continue.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly flew to Washington in late January to advocate for continued support from the Americans.
French military officials interviewed in Mali and Niger last month on the runway of an air base, in the cockpit of a transport plane and in a drone control room said they are concerned about the annual loss of transport, refueling and drones worth $ 45 million. that the United States contributes to the French mission, which costs $ 1 billion annually.
But General Pascal Facon, commander of the French mission, said in an interview that the European and African armies could "easily,quot; conquer Islamic State in the Great Sahara. Unlike the Islamic State at its peak in Syria and Iraq, ISGS does not own any territory and does not have long roots in local communities, he said.
"We must not underestimate them," said General Facon. "We shouldn't give them too much importance either."
French troops first arrived in Mali at the request of the Malian government. Although they are there to defend Malian civilians, the two groups have very little interaction.
A foot patrol of French soldiers, fully covered in bulletproof vests, helmets, sunglasses, and a half balaclava, surrounded a nomadic family of women and children who were packing or unpacking their hut made of sticks and hand-woven mats, and their few belongings, some plastic containers, a cooking pot.
Was the family coming or going and why? The soldiers could not ask. They had no common language. And if the militants found out that the family had spoken to them, the family could be killed.
When some Malian teenagers begged A Foreign Legion convoy for cookies blocked the convoy's path, delaying them for half an hour. Boys don't have cookies. In another incident, a legionary pointed his weapon at some locals who attempted to jump into the rear of an armored vehicle.
The battle has affected everyone. France's defense minister said last year that the army has killed 600 jihadists since 2015. In February, Niger announced that 120 militants had been killed, and the French army recently announced that another 50 were killed in central Mali.
But France has lost 44 soldiers since 2013, including 13 in a helicopter crash last year; Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have lost hundreds of multiple attacks in military camps.
A fleet of fighter jets, drones, transport planes, and helicopters has given the French a significant advantage, and they can often disperse armed groups simply by flying low and aggressively over them. But even if local armies were in a position to take over, chasing terrorists from the desert to the dry river bed and the acacia forest is not enough to bring peace to the Sahel, experts say.
"The military solution is absolutely necessary, but insufficient," said Lori-Anne Theroux-Benoni, director of the Institute for Security Studies in Dakar, and co-author of a Recent report on violence in the region. "Everyone is hypnotized by the level of violence," he said, "and therefore doesn't focus enough on prevention."
The armed groups have been so successful largely because they have exploited deep anger against state governments, which many in the region say they see as hostile, selfish, and corrupt. Their military are often accused of fueling these grievances by committing serious abuses against the human rights of the population.
The protests against France, carried out mainly by residents of Bamako, the capital of Mali, for the past six months have drawn French anger.
It is unclear at what point France will consider its work to be done, or will be frustrated, and leave. Should I follow the example of the United States and leave?
"In the same way that French reality television and pop music are 15 years behind the United States, French counterterrorism mimics US counterterrorism from 15 years ago," said Hannah Armstrong, analyst at Sahel at the International Crisis Group. "In the Sahel, Americans have already realized that this is a losing battle."
In most cases, the militants listen to the long and loud convoys of the French Foreign Legion miles away, and leave. French commanders recognize this. They say that the idea is to keep armed groups on the run, so that they cannot establish themselves with the local population.
The suspected flip-flop terrorist apparently did not hear the convoy's arrival, but when the soldiers were able to maneuver their vehicles into the tangle of trees where they last saw him, he was already gone, perhaps mingling with the local population.
Locals are often too terrified to abandon suspects, knowing that when the armies have moved, anyone who has helped the military can be executed. There are no police or courts to protect them.
Legionaries saw a family crouch in their hut. A few nomads grazed camels. Could the man who ran away be among them? French troops could not say it.
Eric Schmitt contributed reports from Nouakchott, Mauritania, and Constant Meheut from Paris, France.