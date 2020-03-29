Crisis in the Sahel becoming France's war forever

AWAGATE FOREST, MALI – For two days, dozens of armored vehicles carrying 180 elite soldiers with the French Foreign Legion swooped down on the tattered West African savannah to reach a suspected hideout of Islamist militants.

Finally, next to a thicket of acacia trees, the legionaries saw a suspect in a turban in flip-flops, carrying an AK-47, which started in a sprint and melted in the distance. Soldiers found only their weapon, boots, and ammunition holster under a thorny fence, and presented the findings to their officer.

"A somewhat modest result," said Colonel Nicolas Meunier, commander of the French desert battle group.

When France sent its forces to Mali, a former French colony, after armed Islamists took control of the cities in the north of the West African country, their mission was supposed to last only a few weeks.