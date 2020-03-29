COVID-19 treatment center in Asilomar being dismantled – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFIC GROVE (KION) – The COVID-19 treatment center established in Asilomar is ending operations starting Sunday, according to the city of Pacific Grove.

An email from the city on Sunday writes that CalOES notified them that the care site is "currently in the process of demobilization and that the CalOES operation has ended," reported a story posted on the website of the Up News Info-affiliated KION station. .

The crews will remove the fences and logistical elements from the site Monday through Wednesday, authorities said.

Quarantined passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship have been in Asilomar for the past two weeks, including people confirmed with COVID-19. CalOES told KION on March 24 that most of the passengers had already been sent home from the facility.

CalOES had previously stated that there has been no final decision on whether Asilomar will be a site used to house future COVID-19 positive patients. In the email on Sunday, the city noted, "If circumstances change, the possibility of reopening at a later date will remain a possibility."

Last week, the California National Guard told KION that they are at the Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds to help care for patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

That was the first time officials confirmed that the Pacific Grove location housed Grand Princess COVID-19 positive patients.

“Some of those (passengers) needed medical monitoring because they tested positive and were unable to stay at the DOD facility and needed a place to stay. So, one of the places where the state located them was Asilomar, so they needed additional medical assistance and that's one of the things that the California National Guard provided, ”said Colonel Daniel Markert.

National Guard officials said some of these patients are elderly, a group considered more vulnerable to COVID-19. The California National Guard was monitoring and checking vital signs twice a day.