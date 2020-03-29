COVID-19 and the neoliberal state of emergency | U.S

In late February 2020, Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben criticized the media and the Italian government for prescribing quarantine and social distancing without sufficient evidence that COVID-19 was different from the usual flu virus.

For Agamben, these measures created what he described in his work as a "state of emergency,quot;: a heavily militarized situation in which the government gains unusual powers over citizens and their civic liberties. In a state of emergency, state authorities curtail freedoms in the name of "security,quot; that only they can ostensibly guarantee.

Quarantines, blockades, and government monitoring around the world in recent weeks also remind us of what the French philosopher Michel Foucault describes as an exceptional mode of political control introduced by the plague in eighteenth-century Europe. "The plague is the moment," Foucault writes, "when the spatial division and subdivision (cuadrillage) of a population is brought to its extreme point, where dangerous communications, disorderly communities, and forbidden contacts can no longer appear."

Governments dividing populations to limit the spread of an infectious disease is a blatant display of "comprehensive and unhindered power that is completely transparent to its object and exercised to the fullest." For Foucault, the quadrilateral at the moment of contagion reveals a naked governmental power.

While Agamben may have changed his mind about the severity of COVID-19 after more than 10,000 deaths in Italy alone, his Foucault-inspired argument about a "state of emergency,quot; warrants a closer look. What does the "state of exception,quot; mean in a mainly neoliberal world order where government "power,quot; is inseparable from the interests of the private sector?

How do we understand the initial hesitation of many governments to ask citizens to stay home or declare a state of emergency? Why did the United States government not immediately assert its "unhindered,quot; power to control the situation?

Consider first the varying degrees of reluctance shown by various governments to impose a blockade or mass quarantine measures. According to all reports, the closure measures in the Chinese city of Wuhan were extremely strict. But the crash came only after a certain "tipping point,quot;.

While the Chinese government's own fears about the effects of a pandemic certainly played a role here, this tipping point was also the product of pressure from non-state actors, both national and international.

As The Guardian recently reported, the Chinese government knew of the first COVID-19 case in November 2019. As of mid-December, there were about 60 confirmed cases. But instead of considering the possibility of an outbreak, the Chinese government censored media reports and even cracked down on whistleblowers concerned about a new SARS-like virus emerging in Wuhan.

While the WHO office in China issued an international alert on the situation of "44 patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology,quot; on December 5, and China's state central television confirmed the new coronavirus on January 7, it was nothing but until January 20 that the Chinese government officially recognized the transmission of the virus from person to person. And the Wuhan closure finally started on January 23.

Such a large-scale blockade or quarantine, then, was the last thing the Chinese government wanted to impose to control its population.

What the Chinese government wanted to avoid by suppressing reports of the virus was precisely what the shutdown led to: a historic decline in the growth of the country's industrial production in the past two months.

The truth is that in today's neoliberal global economy, which is a strange mix of economic nationalism, dominance of the stock market and transnational corporations, and often unauthorized economic interdependence, any large-scale constraints that hinder capital movement , work, and basic products are seen as "counter-growth,quot; and, therefore, undesirable by governments and corporations.

Trapped in its own plague-like state of emergency, Italy is also not immune to the severe economic consequences. While granting extraordinary powers to local and state governments, the blockades in Italy have also raised fears of an impending recession.

According to investment firm Goldman Sachs, the sectors most affected by the blockade, including tourism, travel, hospitality and retail, represent around 23 percent of Italian gross domestic product (GDP).

For many critics of the European Union's neoliberal austerity measures, the blockades in Italy and Spain are, in fact, obvious revelations of the weaknesses of a free-market economy, over-reliance on the private sector, and overwhelmed health systems.

On March 16, the same day that the Spanish government decided to nationalize all private hospitals, the entire world saw images of a woman crying inconsolably in front of a hospital in Madrid. Her husband had just died from COVID-19 and she had also tested positive. But the woman had been rejected from the hospital because she was reportedly "not sick enough,quot; to receive treatment in these emergency circumstances.

The state of emergency decides which citizens' lives are worth saving and which are not. Paradoxically, the moment in which that decision is made shows the incapacity of the neoliberal state to save and care for the majority of its citizens.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, both the United Kingdom and the United States have been slow to impose blocking measures to combat the virus. The fear not expressed here is that a state of emergency will not only affect the mobility of people, goods, and the financial market, but will also impose additional responsibilities (long ceded to the market) on the national government.

Reluctance to declare a state of emergency is therefore "natural,quot; given that subsidized health care for all is inadequate (as in the United Kingdom) or non-existent (as in the United States). And each country, now struggling to respond to the pandemic, is forced to consider the growing spread of the virus, the health of its most vulnerable citizens, and its global reputation as a "developed,quot; capitalist economy.

The cost of neoliberal complacency and outsourcing is perhaps most evident in the United States' response. The federal government played down the severity of the virus for several weeks before finally declaring a state of emergency and publishing guidelines for social distancing in mid-March. But let's not forget that the number of deaths inside or outside the US was not so great. USA Like the multiple historical falls of the stock market what led this government to wake up to the dangers that the virus represents.

In fact, until the emergency, there was a striking similarity between the attitude and tone of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the conservative Fox News presenter who claimed that COVID-19 was "yet another (Democrat) attempt to impeach " to the president.

Let's also not forget what took precedence over the federal government's social distancing directives or even its trumpet of public-private partnerships to improve trial infrastructure: the US Federal Reserve. USA He rushes to help banks with $ 1.5 trillion in short-term loans to avoid crisis financing.

While some have strongly advocated these loans as "emergency support for the markets," we must keep in mind that the president's emergency declaration on March 13 was accompanied by an announcement of an initial federal aid of $ 50 billion, significantly less than what had been made available to banks.

As Politico's Anita Kumar noted, even the announcement of federal aid to combat the virus in a state of emergency had "a distinctive flavor of the first market," as the White House promoted unprecedented public-private partnerships with corporations like Google, Target. , Amazon, and Walmart to increase testing across the country.

While these partnerships may seem more desirable than government inaction, they also make clear that the true architect of this state of exception will be the private sector, specifically the giant multinational corporations whose fortune is fueled by Wall Street. The exceptional neoliberal state is, at this point, dysfunctional without these associations.

At the same time, we must not ignore the implications of the persistent disconnect between the federal government and the responses of local and state governments, despite Trump's attempt to control the damage by invoking patriotism and renaming himself president in times of war.

Here, too, what Agamben calls the state of exception or what Foucault calls unimpeded governmental power needs to be rethought. Long before the federal government declared a national emergency, state governors and city mayors had taken the initiative in ordering school closings and social distancing measures. And remarkably, while the president is now striving to loosen patterns of social distancing and open up the economy by Easter, public health officials and state governors are calling for tighter measures to flatten the curve.

COVID-19, therefore, ushered in a US state of emergency. USA Which is internally divided, one in which the imperative to save lives through quarantine (in the face of a broken health system and a completely collapsed welfare structure) is fighting against the inclination to do everything possible to revive the financial market.

While these cracks and divisions may be colored by the fact that this is an election year, they point to deeper socio-economic emergencies in the coming months that are not presidential hyperbolics or neoliberal buzzwords (such as "freedom,quot;, "democracy,quot; or "the market,quot;) will be able to solve it.

It is too early to know whether the "disaster socialism,quot; of the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill that has just passed is more than just a reelection strategy. On the one hand, it promises much-needed financial relief for state governments, hospitals, and industries. On the other hand, the bill's priorities are revealing: $ 500 billion for businesses, $ 100 billion for health care, $ 150 billion for state and local governments, and little help for low-income families.

Faced with a serious crisis in medical infrastructure and the dizzying increase in unemployment insurance claims, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has already criticized the funds allocated to his state as a "fall in the bucket." Cuomo and other Democrats have also openly disapproved of Trump's refusal to nationalize the production of medical equipment, even after invoking the Defense Production Act.

Here again we find ourselves in a peculiar state of emergency in which the federal government refuses to take over. He just wants to delegate.

In the state of exception described by Agamben and Foucault, government power is pure discipline. In contrast, the United States' state of emergency appears to be pure chaos.

And for the millions of Americans whose lives and livelihoods will be seriously affected when the virus slows down or a vaccine is available, this chaotic state of emergency is also the time to wake up to the dangers of living in a country that is totally dependent of the volatility of a fully privatized economy, especially since the average American has no control over its fluctuations.

Politicians and television presenters love to speak of the "American people,quot; as lovers of the "freedoms,quot; that the free market offers. Americans living in this faltering state of emergency could begin to change that perception.

As Naomi Klein has recently argued in her video on "Coronavirus Capitalism," although impossible ideas may be possible in times of crisis, it matters what ideas are considered possible: those of the dispossessed and vulnerable or those of the already wealthy and privileged. . .

This state of exception can be an opportunity for change for people in the US. USA And elsewhere, but only if we mobilize for comprehensive people-centered safety nets and refuse to be content with drip measures and market-friendly corporate bailouts.

