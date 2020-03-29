Courteney Cox Puts Out Real Reason Behind Decision To See "Friends" Amid Coronavirus Crisis

WENN

Appearing in Jimmy Kimmel's Minilogue Quarantine series on YouTube, the famous actress like Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, loses a trivia test against the host's young cousin.

Up News Info –

Courteney Cox He is brushing up on his "Friends" trivia while isolating himself amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he "doesn't even remember being on the show."

The actress appeared in the hit comedy alongside Jennifer Aniston Y Matthew Perry from 1994 to 2004, and he will be reuniting with his co-stars for a HBO Max TV reunion special later this year.

%MINIFYHTMLf50decb352ec40422dba3b6bf097a9bd11% %MINIFYHTMLf50decb352ec40422dba3b6bf097a9bd12%

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel For her "Quarantine Minilogue" series on YouTube, the star revealed that she decided to revisit the series because of how little she remembers and how often people want to talk to her about the show.

"They keep asking me all these questions about & # 39; Amigos & # 39 ;. But I don't even remember being on the show. I have such a bad memory," he confessed. "I obviously remember loving everyone and having fun. I remember certain moments in my life when I was there, but I don't remember episodes. I would never pass, I would fail every test."

The actress bought the entire series on Amazon Prime Video and decided to watch it all from the beginning.

"I decided during this time, because people love the show so much, I decided to see 'Friends' too much," he explained. "I just started the first season. It's really good!"

Jimmy then challenges Courteney to a trivia test, pitting her against his young cousin, Anthony, who is a self-proclaimed "Friends" fan. However, Anthony did not know that he would be playing against the star of the show and, when he appears via a video link, he is delighted to see his opponent.

"This is the best time of my life," Anthony said as he laughed in disbelief.

Finally, Courteney blushed when Anthony beat his five points to zero in the game, which focused entirely on his character, Monica.

<br />

New episodes of Jimmy Kimmel's "Quarantine Minilogue" series are uploaded to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"YouTube page every day.