NEW YORK (AP) – Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home,quot; and "Pickup Man," died after testing positive for COVID-19. . He was 61 years old.

Diffie announced Friday that she had contracted the coronavirus, making her the first star in the country to make the diagnosis public. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday of complications from the virus.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits include "Honky Tonk Attitude,quot;, "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)", "Bigger Than the Beatles,quot; and "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)".

Her mid-1990s albums "Honkey Tonk Attitude,quot; and "Third Rock From the Sun,quot; went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles made it to the top 10, with five coming in first. In his 2013 single "1994,quot;, Jason Aldean dialed the country's main name from the '90s.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Theresa Crump, and five children from his four marriages.