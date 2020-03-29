NEW YORK – Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with ballads and honky-tonk singles like "Home,quot; and "Pickup Man," died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61 years old.

Diffie announced Friday that she had contracted the coronavirus, making her the first star in the country to make the diagnosis public. Diffie publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, of complications from the virus.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits include "Honky Tonk Attitude,quot;, "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)", "Bigger Than the Beatles,quot; and "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)".

His mid-1990s albums "Honky Tonk Attitude,quot; and "Third Rock From the Sun,quot; went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles hit the top 10 on the country charts, with five at No. 1. On his 2013 single "1994," Jason Aldean marked the name of the '90s country pillar.

Diffie shared a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration for the song "Same Old Train,quot; with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others. Her last solo album was "The Bluegrass Album: Homecoming,quot; from 2010.

"Joe was a true honky tonk hero for all the country artists alive today," singer John Rich said in a statement. “No one sang our music better than him, and seeing his life and art cut off is more than tragic. He was loved, appreciated, and respected by all country music and beyond. "

Toby Keith extended his condolences to Diffie's family, saying in a statement: "A great traditional voice will live because I'm playing their music now. Here's a beer for you, Joe. Go get your reward.

Deanna Carter said she was "shocked,quot; by the news and that she hoped to perform with Diffie again this year. "It was a power that stopped people, both on and off stage," he said in a statement.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and seven children from four marriages.