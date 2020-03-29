Country music legend Joe Diffie passed away due to complications from the coronavirus

The world of music and entertainment has lost a legend.

Country music singer Joe Diffie is the last celebrity to die due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of the coronavirus," reads a statement shared with E! News. "Your family respects your privacy at this time."

The puncher was only 61 years old.

The news of Diffie's death comes a few days after he released a statement on Facebook about hiring COVID-19. According to Variety, was the first country singer to make his diagnosis public.

"I am under the care of medical professionals and I am currently receiving treatment," said his statement on the social media platform. "My family and I are asking for privacy right now. We want to remind the public and all of my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."