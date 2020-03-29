Country music legend Joe Diffie passed away due to complications from the coronavirus

The world of music and entertainment has lost a legend.
Country music singer Joe Diffie is the last celebrity to die due to Coronavirus pandemic.
"Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of the coronavirus," reads a statement shared with E! News. "Your family respects your privacy at this time."
The puncher was only 61 years old.
The news of Diffie's death comes a few days after he released a statement on Facebook about hiring COVID-19. According to Variety, was the first country singer to make his diagnosis public.
"I am under the care of medical professionals and I am currently receiving treatment," said his statement on the social media platform. "My family and I are asking for privacy right now. We want to remind the public and all of my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."
Joe was loved by many in the music industry. He even released over 20 Top 10 hits during his career. Some of his notable songs include, "Home,quot;, "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)", "New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame)", "Honky Tonk Attitude,quot; and more.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML9f7b551b00330241b1e419e2dd1b637917%