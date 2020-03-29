%MINIFYHTML104c944a90db1e5a5c9e8d71b947774c11% %MINIFYHTML104c944a90db1e5a5c9e8d71b947774c12%

Joe Diffie, one of the biggest stars in country music in the early 1990s, died Sunday of complications from contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 61 years old and his death was confirmed by his publicist.

Diffie was a traditional country artist, drawing on his honky-tonk background and deep, rich voice to craft a string of hits after his debut. He had five number one singles in the first half of the 1990s. His successes included Home, If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets), Third Rock From the Sun, Pickup Man, Bigger than the Beatles, support me next to the Jukebox (If I Die) Y John Deere Green.

His overall career resume saw him score 18 Top Ten singles. His remarkable career was verified on Jason Aldean's 2013 single. 1994.

Born as Joseph Logan Diffie in Tulsa and raised in Velma, Oklahoma, the family moved to San Antonio, Washington state, and Wisconsin during their early years. Diffie learned from each stop, working in gospel and bluegrass groups while playing a series of bars, VFW lounges, and honky-tonks, all while working at a foundry to support his wife and children.